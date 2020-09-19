Election 2020: New poll results are in for the hotly contested Auckland Central seat, here's who's in front

Labour's Helen White is leading in the hotly contested race for the Auckland Central seat, according to a new poll.

For Auckland Central, it’s a three-way race between White, National’s Emma Mellow and the Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick.

But a new Newshub Nation-Reid Research poll shows that White is well out ahead, on 42.3 per cent, with Mellow on 26.6 per cent and Swarbrick on 24.2 per cent.

According to Newshub however, 20.7 per cent of voters were still undecided.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff National's Emma Mellow.

The resignation of National’s Nikki Kaye this year blew the race for Auckland Central wide-open. It’s now turning it into one of the country’s most-watched electorates at the 2020 election.

White, an employment lawyer, lost to Kaye by 1500 votes in 2017. Although Kaye held the seat for four consecutive elections, Auckland Central has historically been a Labour seat.

According to the Newshub Nation-Reid Research poll, 15.7 per cent Labour voters were planning to vote for Swarbrick. Only 60 per cent of Labour voters said they were going to vote for White.

While 77.9 of National supporters were planning to vote for Mellow.

RNZ Green Party MP and Auckland Central candidate Chloe Swarbrick says she does not want a deal in the electorate and has not sought one out.

Just over 77 per cent of Green voters planned to give their vote to Swarbrick, and 16.5 per cent planned to vote for White, the poll showed.

According to Newshub, Mellow thought the poll was wrong and that support was actually much higher. Online, Mellow said that it was a three-way race, and she would continue to campaign hard.

On Facebook, White posted: “Really pleased by the poll result today. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to win this seat for Labour?”

In a statement, Swarbrick said the poll showed that “every single vote counts”.

“Auckland Central does not belong to a political party. It belongs to the people of Auckland Central. This poll shows the only thing Auckland Central voters should be concerned about with their electorate vote is who is the best candidate to fight for them,” Swarbrick said in a statement.

The Newshub Nation-Reid Research poll also showed that 43.2 per cent of NZ First voters were planning to vote for Jenny Marcroft. She was demoted to number 17 on the party's list this week.

Among Act voters, 55.2 per cent were planning to vote for Mellow.

In terms of the party vote, the poll showed most Auckland Central Labour voters in 2017 – 77.6 per cent – were also planning to vote Labour again. While 4.7 per cent planned to vote National this time around, and 9.6 per cent for the Greens.

In terms of National voters, 68.6 per cent said they were going to vote blue this year, with 15.7 per cent switching Labour, the poll showed.

There were 532 people who took part in the poll. They were interviewed via landline, phone, online and on the street. It had a margin of error of 4.2 per cent.