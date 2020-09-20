ACT: Immigration critical to build economy, create jobs for Kiwis

ACT leader David Seymour speaks about his party's policies at a public meeting in Gore on Sunday.

ACT leader David Seymour says allowing immigrants to fill jobs will lead to more jobs for Kiwis.

Seymour brought his party’s election campaign to Southland on Sunday, stopping off in Gore, Bluff and Invercargill.

In Gore, Seymour said “unlike every other party, we see immigration as part of the New Zealand story. We recognised if you get more people in to do critical jobs, that allows the economy to grow and, ironically, you get more jobs for Kiwis by allowing immigration than stopping it.

“A lot of businesses in Southland need people to come here and give their skills. Lots of people say ‘get those people off the dole queue’, well if the employers could have done that, they would have done it by now.

“The region [Southland] needs Filipinos to come and milk cows and many other things.”

Seymour had connections with the south, including his grandfather who worked as an electrical engineer at the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in 1971.

He said ACT was the only party that had a plan to save the smelter. It involved getting a better deal on power.

“The next parliament must legislate permission to build a second transmission line.

“If you allowed a second transmission line, Transpower would be forced to drop their transmission prices to the realistic cost.

“Transpower would have to discount their price to compete.

“Tiwai is going to go broke because it’s forced to cross subsidise the rest of the country’s transmission.”

About 60 people attended Seymour’s public meeting in Gore, with physical distance adhered to. Several hours earlier he addressed about 50 people in Balclutha.

A public meetings would be held at Transport World in Invercargill on Sunday night.

On Monday, Seymour is announcing his party’s rural and tourism policies at Wreys Bush and Te Anau, respectively.

Seymour’s itinerary on Monday includes a visit to the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter (6.45am), the launch of Act's rural policy at Wreys Bush (10am), visits to Te Anau businesses Te Anau Helicopter Services (12.30pm), Bao Now (1.30pm) and Fiordland Lobster Company (3.30pm) and a public meeting at the Te Anau Club to announce ACT’s tourism policy (7pm).

He will be visiting Alexandra, Cromwell and Queenstown on Tuesday.