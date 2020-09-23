Ardern eyes Hamilton's seats, Collins stamps her mark

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hits the campaign trail in Hamilton.

Labour is talking up its chances of breaking National’s decade-plus dominance in Hamilton.

The two women vying to be prime minister were back in Waikato on Wednesday for campaign visits that included a smattering of policy and a healthy serving of political star power.

Jacinda Ardern, in her first visit to Hamilton this election campaign, was buoyant when talking about Labour’s chances of wresting the city’s two electorates off National.

“This has been a region and a city that we have been focused on,” the Labour leader said after a 45-minute walk around Hamilton’s CBD.

“In part that comes from having held seats. We never take our eyes off those that we’ve held, but equally it’s been because this is a region we need to be investing in.”

Ardern’s stroll through the city attracted a large gathering of onlookers, as Labour Party faithful, dressed in customary red shirts, held banners and waved to passing motorists along Anglesea Street.

Labour last won the Hamilton West electorate in 2005, while National MP David Bennett has held Hamilton East for five terms.

Despite National’s recent dominance, Ardern said the city is winnable for Labour.

“I’ve probably always seen them that way because I’ve lived here when they have been Labour seats.

“I know there’s been a lot of change, a lot of development, boundary changes, but I’ve never shaken that view.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Labour leader Jacinda Ardern takes a walk around central Hamilton on Wednesday.

Hamilton-based Labour list MP Jamie Strange, who’s standing in Hamilton East, said his own research pointed to a close contest for the seat.

Ardern said Strange has been a valuable advocate for the city during the past term, pointing to a conversation she had with him and the city’s mayor about setting up a drug court in the city. The Government has since committed funding for the initiative.

“Having those city MPs makes a big difference. Having them in a sitting Labour government makes an even bigger difference and so that’s the pitch,” Ardern said.

“If we could add [Labour’s Hamilton West candidate] Dr Gaurav [Sharma] to that list as well, that would be all the stronger.”

Dominico Zapata/stuff National leader Judith Collins returned to her hometown Matamata on Wednesday and included a visit to J Swap contractors.

Ardern said she makes regular visits to Hamilton and observed changes in the city. The inner city is “coming back” after having been impacted by commercial developments on the city’s outskirts. The central city has also become more pedestrian friendly, she said.

“I just think the inner city development has come a long way. We now need to make sure we’re supporting destinations within that development, and so things like the investment in the [Waikato regional] theatre is a really critical part of that.”

As part of its campaign platform, National has pledged to undertake a contestable process to establish a new graduate-entry med school. Waikato University and Waikato DHB have previously pushed a joint bid to create the country’s third med school, with a focus on meeting the health needs of disadvantaged, rural and provincial communities.

Tom Lee/Stuff Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is talking up her party's chances of winning back Hamilton's two electorates.

Ardern supports a focus on drawing med school students from rural communities, but said the country has to be mindful about the costs involved in creating a third med school.

“We need to be realistic about, in a population our size, how many high quality medical schools we can sustain.”

Early in the day, Ardern visited a farm in Mangatāwhiri, Waikato, to announce Labour’s $50m policy plan to create a single planning framework for farms and a possible cost-sharing arrangement to help farmers reduce their compliance costs.

The industry is already working on such farm planning, according to Labour.

The three key goals of the policy were the plan itself, online tools and other assistance for farmers, and greater sharing of data across the sector. An integrated farm plan was said to reduce a farmer’s need to get resource consents.

Meanwhile, National leader Judith Collins visited Matamata on Wednesday and included a visit to agri-focused J Swap contractors.