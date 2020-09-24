Election 2020: National promises farmers return of foreign workers and a rollback of regulations on water and climate

National would roll back several regulations introduced by the current Government on farming if elected, including the possible introduction of agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme in 2022.

It has also confirmed its intention to introduce a fast-tracked Primary Sector Visa for skill shortages, a policy mooted by former leader Simon Bridges, and is keen to allow seasonal workers back into the country.

The party said the changes would restore “confidence and pride” in the sector.

“Farmers have enough on their plate with weather, interest rates, and international markets, they shouldn’t have to contend with a Government who doesn’t understand their sector and restricts their growth,” leader Judith Collins said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff National leader Judith Collins said the Government “didn’t understand” the rural sector.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Judith Collins says freshwater regulations will be 'gone by lunchtime' and Government is 'destroying this country'

* Dairy farm-owning MP denies he stands to profit if freshwater regulations axed

* Farmers overstating the impact of freshwater reform proposals - report

* Minister rejects Parliamentary Commissioner's suggestion to redesign ETS away from reliance on forestry



“When we form the next Government, our pledge is to ensure that our agricultural policy focuses on allowing farmers the opportunity to farm their way to better outcomes, rather than being regulated into oblivion.”

Collins and agriculture spokesman David Bennett promised earlier in the campaign the Government’s water quality regulations would be “gone by lunchtime”. It later amended this position, saying the water quality regulations would be “reviewed or repealed”.

Rules for intensive winter grazing have come under particular fire from the party, as has the cap on nitrogen fertiliser on dairy farms.

It is also taking aim at regulations aimed at reducing agricultural methane emissions, which are responsible for almost half of New Zealand’s global warming emissions profile, but are not yet included in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

Tom Lee/Stuff The party would repeal or review the Government’s recent water quality regulations.

The Government have passed a law that puts agricultural emissions into the ETS in 2025 if another pricing mechanism is not worked out beforehand, or at 2022 if the Government of the day decides not enough progress has been made on the alternative pricing mechanism.

National would scrap that 2022 review.

It would also make seven changes to the Zero Carbon Act, the wide-ranging climate target law it supported the passage of.

The key changes are a review of the methane target included in the act, to be conducted by the Climate Change Commission, a review of the use of forestry for offsetting emissions, and separating out methane from the overall “carbon budgets” that are intended to guide Governments in future decades.

The party is also keen to change the law so the Climate Change Commission would review the level of action taken by other developed countries, advising the Government on whether New Zealand’s actions were in line with them or not.

National have also allied themselves with opponents of the use of forestry to offset carbon emissions.

The lobby group 50 Shades of Green, whose spokesman Mike Butterick is now a National Party candidate, have argued that huge new forestry blocks are threatening the existence rural communities.

The party have promised an immediate review of the use of forestry offsets in the ETS, and will remove a streamlined Overseas Investment Office process currently in place for forestry applications.

National are also keen to step up penalties for biosecurity offences, more actively pursue free trade agreements, and built up rural broadband infrastructure.

Bennett said Labour was “taking farmers for granted” and National was keen to let them thrive without needless regulation.

“National’s approach to agriculture is simple - allow the sector to thrive by investing in and encouraging innovation, not constraining the sector with excessive regulations,” Bennett said.

“National is proud of New Zealand’s history as the world’s best producer of food and fibre, and we are committed to it being New Zealand’s future as well.”

Labour promised $50m for farmers to help with compliance costs on Wednesday.