Plugging in... to Christchurch East

Oh for a better path. Dallington residents, (from left)Hannah McDougall with Franklin (on bike) and Beau, and Lea Hubball.

The sound of the surf, the squeak of the swings, the protest of seagulls, the laughter of children– well you get the picture.

The Nissan Leaf CE has brought us noiselessly to coastal Christchurch East where we are taking soundings on party support and what is spinning people’s wheels.

We start in New Brighton where the surf is small and even, the breeze warm and where new boardwalks and hot water pools look inviting.

Allan Luchford is having a coffee in the mall, perhaps the saddest space in Christchurch.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Semi-retired truck driver, Allan Luchford, thinks we need someone serious.

He and his wife, both retired, are proud working class Tories. Luchford started off in the Navy and then began truck driving.

A Judith Collins supporter, he believes she harks back to “the best prime ministers” in his lifetime”, Rob Muldoon and John Key.

“I believe Judith Collins can pull us out of this recession. She [Ardern] is a natural leader, but we need someone a bit more serious to get out of this recession.”

Two young women pass by. Red and Green, they say.

We catch up with Christine Jones, a retired high needs caregiver in the New Brighton Countdown carpark.

"I really like what Jacinda has done,” she says. “The way she has helped us all to survive. I think she cares and she had a tough year. She deserves it.”

Stefan van der Walk, 61, a caregiver, says he likes Ardern’s positive approach, rather than the mud slinging that “doesn't solve the problem”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A presence in Wainoni.

In Wainoni, Jeneice Maniwera, 53, a kitchen hand for the Canterbury District Health Board, hosts a big Māori Party billboard featuring Tākuta Ferris, in her front yard.

But she has other plans for her vote for the Te Tai Tonga seat. She plans to vote for Rino Tirikātene (Labour) who turns out to be her cousin.

“I love that man. I love how he is. I like the fact he does not have a big profile. I’m glad he is not like the rest.”

Her party vote will go to the Māori Party as promoting Te reo is her passion. She has three sons and one of their partners living with her, and they will vote “how Mum says”.

With Richmond’s Phillip Lowe, 63, a truck driver who went to school with Gerry Brownlee, we chalk up another working class vote for National.

“I like Judy. I think she has got balls. She won the debate hands down,” he says, loading his boot with shopping.

“Her and Paula Bennett would have been a great pair.”

He believes Ardern is just throwing money at problems like poverty and not getting results.

“She’s got hidden agendas.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Glen Rowbothan, left, and Trevor Rodgers in their favourite afternoon spot at The Sideline Sports Bar in Stanmore Village.

Kura Reynolds, a stay-at-home Mum, is emptying her shopping trolley in the Wainoni Pak’nSave carpark. She’s off for a weekend’s camping at Okiwi Bay with her husband and 14-year-old son.

A swinging voter, she’s leaning towards “Jacinda” this election.

“All the good stuff she’s done, I reckon she deserves a second term.”

At the Stanmore Village pub, pensioners Trevor Rodgers and Glen Rowbotham, occupy their regular table for an afternoon beer. Rodgers has always been a Labour voter, mainly, he says, to cancel out his mother’s National vote.

Rowbotham won’t be voting. He’s convinced there’s been a big cover up. “They are not telling us the truth about a lot of stuff. They shouldn't have opened the borders up.”

We wind our way around the Avon into the red zone and find Hannah McDougall, 28, who has just picked up Franklin, 3, from pre-school. She has 14-month-old Beau in the pram, and her friend Lea Hubball, 31, also a mother of two young children, is along for the walk.

Hubball is still making up her mind but McDougall is solidly behind Ardern.

“As a leader she really impresses me. I’m so proud of the way she conducts herself and how articulate she is and how forceful she can be.”

The big issue for McDougall is climate change, and she will vote for politicians who come up with practical solutions.

“Climate change is fundamental for people with children because nothing else really matters if there isn't a planet. If there are practical things that can be done then those are the people I'm going to be voting for.”

At the Bike Shop in Burwood, Michelle Taylor, 50, who owns the shop with her husband Graeme, 49, is looking back on the last five months as so busy “it’s not funny”.

The lockdown got people biking again and caused a run on new bikes and gear, she says.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Michelle Taylor is National through and through.

Michelle forgot to vote last election but will make an effort this year to cast her usual vote for National.

“I'm National through and through.”

In his immaculate Burwood workshop, mechanic Dameyn Brunt, 36, a keen hunter, is probably going to vote for ACT.

“He [David Seymour] is the only one with the voice to stand up and be the opposition at the moment. I'm a keen hunter and fisherman, and he has supported us, the only one who has got any common sense.

“In a perfect world National would get in, and he [David Seymour] would do for National what Winston did for Labour. Keep them in check.

In Prestons Park, a new subdivision where the roads are smooth and the houses spanking new, Brent Treleaven, 62, a horticultural advisor, has his shears out.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Horticultural instructor Brent Treleaven outside his Prestons Park home.

A refugee from the red zone, he and his wife have lived in their street for about a year and are still getting used to the easterly wind.

A former Young National, he hasn’t really thought about the election although he watched the debate and thought Ardern looked like “a stunned mullet”.

“Everyone loves Jacinda but you can't be lovey- dovey all the time. You can’t rely on Covid all the time.”

* The Plugging In tour is conducted in a Nissan Leaf GE generously provided by EV City at 158 Wordsworth Street, Christchurch, contact@evcity.kiwi. Stuff is committed to reducing its carbon emissions.