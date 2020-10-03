Election 2020: Advance voting opens, Jacinda Ardern wishes Donald Trump a 'speedy recovery'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking to the media on the topic of President Trump contracting Covid 19.

CAMPAIGN DIARY: Surely there are fewer secrets a politician is willing to spill.

Advance voting opened on Saturday, and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, headed to the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall to cast their votes at 11am.

After reaching for the ballot paper across the 1 metre distance between herself and the staffer – social distancing is in place at voting centres – Ardern ticked four boxes and commented on Gayford trailing behind her: “He’s really thinking it through”.

New Zealand has since 1871 run a secret ballot, meaning it’s only the voter who knows who they voted for. Yet, outside the hall, Ardern was happy to say how she cast her election votes. One for the Labour party, the other for herself, the Labour Mt Albert electorate candidate.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford arrive at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall to cast their votes on Saturday. Advance voting for the October 17 election has opened.

Ardern was not the only politician, or Labour leader, to vote on Saturday. Former prime minister Helen Clark tweeted a photo of herself outside the same memorial hall that Ardern voted at.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw voted at the Sustainability Trust in Wellington earlier in the morning.

Kevin Stent Green Party co-leader James Shaw votes at the Sustainability Trust, Wellington, making him an advance voter and one of the first New Zealanders to cast their vote in the 2020 election.

Ardern’s next stop was a Labour Party event, at the Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate in Ōtara.

The volunteers were calling prospective voters and encouraging them to head to the ballot box. Here, Ardern sat at a table and took a cellphone, working her way down a list of party volunteers to call and say thank you.

Only one picked up the phone. A volunteer told Ardern it was tough going getting people to pick up the phone – it’s a nice day, maybe they’re at the beach?

Speaking to reporters at the event, Ardern was asked about the headline news – US President Donald Trump contracting Covid-19.

Trump appears to have taken a more casual approach to the highly-transmittable Covid-19 than leaders in New Zealand, which has kept a tight reign on the virus.

The US President in August pointed to a second outbreak in Auckland, saying while New Zealand had been “held up to try and make us look not as good” it was having a “big outbreak”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Ardern ticked four boxes on her ballot paper on Saturday. She was happy to confirm she voted “two ticks” Labour, and while she’s previously voted for the End of Life Choice Act in Parliament, she was unwilling to say how she voted on the other referendum: recreational cannabis.

Did Ardern see an irony in Trump now contracting the virus?

"It would be wrong in a situation where someone has Covid-19 to do anything other than to wish them well, and to wish them a speedy recovery,” she said.

That message had been passed on through New Zealand’s representatives in the United States.

Unlike with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who Ardern sent a message to earlier in the year when he battled the virus in hospital, she didn’t have Trump’s personal phone number at hand.

Asked if she would rule out working with Advance NZ, if the party led by former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross and blues guitarist Billy Te Kahika makes it into Parliament, Ardern confirmed she would.

The controversial party has been polling beneath the 5 per cent threshold required to enter Parliament.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Clarke Gayford casts his votes under there watchful eye of his partner Prime Minister Ardern at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall.

"The fact no one's ever asked me, is been because people have rightly assumed that I want won't work with Advance New Zealand. I don't agree with what they represent,” Ardern said.

And how did Gayford vote, earlier in the day? This was another secret she was willing to share. Unsurprisingly he voted for Labour, both for the party and its Mt Albert candidate.