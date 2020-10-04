Election 2020: Labour promises rental standards crackdown, register for rheumatic fever patients

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern was at a curtain bank in Ōtara on Sunday for the announcement.

Labour is promising to increase enforcement of tenancy standards, create a national register for rheumatic fever patients and bolster its “Healthy Homes” scheme.

The pledge to spend $55 million to combat rheumatic fever and unhealthy homes was announced by Labour leader Jacinda Ardern at a curtain bank in Ōtara on Sunday.

Labour would roll out the Healthy Homes initiative to a further nine District Health Boards if elected, at a cost of $39m over four years.

It would also provide a further $16m to Tenancy Services, so its compliance and enforcement teams could proactively inspect rentals in "high risk areas and communities".

The party wants to build a national rheumatic fever patient register, to assist with keeping track of patients who have the illness, and ensure they regularly attend appointments and get the medication needed.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, in a statement, said New Zealand should not have rheumatic fever among its population.

The fever, a life-long disease, kills on average 130 New Zealanders a year, and 95 per cent of these deaths are Māori and Pacific people.

“It is unacceptable that poor quality housing is causing lifelong heart damage, as well as swelling and pain in joints and skin, and increased risk of asthma and other respiratory illness. The problem is much worse for Māori and Pasifika children," Ardern said.

“We all know that poverty and deprivation are factors in the 160 new cases we have on average each year in New Zealand. We will invest an additional $55 million over four years to tackle the root causes of rheumatic fever through our health and housing agencies."