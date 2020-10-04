Election 2020: Green Party co-leader took a plunge for a policy

Green Party co-leader James Shaw went diving on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the party’s election promise to cover 30 per cent of New Zealand’s ocean space with marine reserve.

While most politicians spend elections shaking hands, for one political leader it was fewer phalanges and more fins on Sunday afternoon.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw went for a dive at Taputeranga Marine Reserve on Wellington’s South Coast, to celebrate the party’s election promise to cover 30 per cent of New Zealand’s ocean space in marine reserves by 2030.

Shaw said the 12-year-old Taputeranga Marine Reserve showed what could be achieved by protecting ocean space.

“What you’ve got here is one of the more successful examples of a coastal marine reserve around Aotearoa, and it has led to the rebuilding of a biodiversity hotspot.”

STUFF The Greens announced a raft of new ocean protection policies earlier this month.

While the Green’s PR team may have been slightly worried about the excursion off dry land, Shaw himself has been diving for around 15 years, although not frequently.

Apart from one dry joke about being glad he had cast his vote already, he said diving was like riding a bike, and he was looking forward to his first New Zealand dive.

While the dive itself was not a worry, Shaw did raise concerns about the temperature before getting in the water, being more used to the warmer waters of Niue, Fiji, Egypt, and Thailand rather than Wellington’s south coast.

“I'm slightly trepidations about the temperature, because October is not really ideal diving territory.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Shaw has some experience as a diver, but Sunday’s excursion was the first time he had dived in New Zealand.

Upon resurfacing (a relief to the PR team), he said the dive had not been too bad, and he had a list of just some of the 180 species which have been spotted around the south coast.

He said he had got up close with many of them: “Full-size blue cod, an enormous crayfish just resting on the bottom, lots of blue moki who come up very close to you because they are quite territorial, and the larger ones get right in your face and tell you to get lost.”

He was also glad to see lots of kelp growing, which he said would be important for storing carbon.

The increasing diversity, compared with even 10 years ago, showed the importance of marine reserves, he said.

“The idea that we’ve put forward at this election is we want 30 per cent of the EEZ [exclusive economic zone] in marine protected areas of one form or another.

“This is obviously a coastal reserve, which is having fantastic spillover effects into the ecology outside the reserve. More of this kind thing around the coastlines of Aotearoa/New Zealand would be really good.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Shaw was taken into the reserve by Nicole Miller from Friends Taputeranga Marine Reserve, and Ben Knight from Guardians of the Kāpiti Marine Reserve. The group saw cod, blue moki and crayfish.

While at the reserve, Shaw also took the opportunity to emphatically rule out working with Judith Collins after the election. When asked, his answer was one word: No.

“Our membership decides who we work with, and that really is off the back of what the voters have to say on election day about the constellation of parties that make up the government, but I don’t detect a lot of enthusiasm in our members or our supporters for a coalition with National.

“Having said that, it’s entirely academic. National has no pathway to government.”

Shaw was guided through the water by Nicole Miller from Friends Taputeranga Marine Reserve, and Ben Knight from Guardians of the Kāpiti Marine Reserve.