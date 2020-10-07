Election 2020: A terrible day on the campaign trail for Judith Collins

National leader Judith Collins faces tough questions about leaks in her party while she visits voters in Auckland.

CAMPAIGN DIARY: There's 10 days to go and National leader Judith Collins is spending her time talking about whether she'll resign after the election, her MPs leaking against her, and about blatantly staged interactions with supporters on the campaign trail.

It’s a potentially damning narrative, one which shifted under Collins' feet on Wednesday morning after a stilted campaign walkabout through the swanky Ponsonby shopping district, with Auckland Central candidate Emma Mellow and MP Melissa Lee in tow.

Collins began the day saying she was “re-energised” after The Press Leaders Debate and eager to put the headlines of division behind her.

But with little new, major policies or new party lines to speak of, the focus quickly turned inward to National’s troubles.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Judith Collins, during a walkabout with MP Melissa Lee and Auckland Central candidate Emma Mellow in Ponsonby.

Political campaign stops are manufactured events, by varying degrees.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern walked through Lyttelton on Tuesday, and a conveniently placed musician was singing about the struggles of people on the bread line.

NZ First leader Winston Peters on Wednesday called a press conference, in front of a police station, about his promise to recruit 1000 more police officers. He said it was an appropriate venue.

But Collins’ walkabout through Ponsonby was hokey in the extreme.

National supporters were primed and ready, waiting every few doors down the footpath for Collins to walk by and make small-talk.

One person waiting on the street was Hamish Price, a National operative involved in Mellow’s campaign. Some followed to join the politicians for a coffee down the road.

Mellow bought some pink peonies from a florist, who said business had been “not bad” – hardly creating a moment for a National to demonstrate businesses were on the ropes.

One business denied Collins and the media pack entry. There were two interactions, possibly unprepared, with die-hard fans.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The media pack followings National leader Judith Collins through Ponsonby on Wednesday.

Collins, speaking to media at the end of the tour, put the lack of enthusiasm she received – beyond the planned interactions – down to a quiet week-day on Ponsonby’s main shopping strip.

"That tells me that there is a real problem, and that problem is the fact that, you know, businesses are shut, people are simply not out and about much ... I actually think that's showing the downturn in the economy.”

Collins said National supporters were proud to support the party: “I meet genuine supporters every single day, and I think all of those people are genuine supporters.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff One of few unplanned meet-and-greet moments during a tour of Ponsonby on Wednesday.

“I think what’s really focused on what all of our supporters are focused on, which is an economy that’s tanking. I’m happy to talk about tax cuts, and I’m happy to talk about growing the economy.”

Unfortunately for Collins, not all her MPs have been focused on tax cuts and the economy.

Two days after a leaked email revealed MP Denise Lee’s frustration with Collins’ policy decisions, and further murmurs of derision from within the caucus spilled into the public, the National leader was left standing on a Ponsonby street batting away questions about whether she’d survive in the leadership after the election.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins takes a campaign coffee stop with MP Melissa Lee and candidate Emma Mellow.

Contrast this with Ardern’s reception in Dunedin on Wednesday morning.

The party was announcing a climate change policy with a headline promise of de-carbonising the public transport fleet by 2035.

There was a crowd of 1500 there for the rally, eager to mob the Labour leader.

Ardern was asked by reporters if Labour ever set up supporters on walkabouts. She said that wasn’t how the party campaigned.

“I will, from time to time, go and greet someone and find that they're a Labour supporter ... I've never had an occasion where I've known someone and pretended I don't."

Peters, standing in front of the police station, said all the other political parties planted their supporters onto the campaign trail, but NZ First didn’t.

”It’s rent-a-crowd, and you’re falling for it,” he said, promising to hire 1000 new police officers while standing in front of an Auckland police station.