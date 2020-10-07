Election 2020: Poll results released for the race in the southern Māori electorate

Highlights of The Press Leaders Debate 2020 in Christchurch.

National is polling well in a Māori electorate where they’re not even standing a candidate.

The results of a new poll show the Māori Party is third in the southern electorate of Te Tai Tonga – behind Labour, and non-starters in the seat.

A Māori Television-Curia Research poll of votes in the Māori electorate shows Labour incumbent Rino Tirikatene well ahead on 37 per cent.

Māori Party candidate Tākuta Ferris is third on 11 per cent – behind 19 per cent who chose to back a party not standing a candidate. However, a quarter where still undecided.

Supplied Te Tai Tonga electorate candidates include the Māori Party’s Tākuta Ferris (top left)​, the Green Party’s Ariana Paretutanganui-Tamati​, and Rino Tirikatene​ from Labour.

A clue as to which party might be drawing votes can be found in the party vote preferences in the poll of 500 voters.

Labour was well ahead on 53 per cent, but National was second on 16 per cent – ahead of the Māori Party, on 5 per cent.

Te Tai Tonga is a mammoth electorate, stretching across three islands – the Chathams, the entire South Island and Wellington in the North Island.

The findings are the latest swerve in a rollercoaster ride for the Māori Party as it fights to get back into Parliament.

It follows the first tantalising glimpse of possible electorate success.

Polling in the Māori electorate of Waiariki, including the Bay of Plenty, showed a close fight with incumbent Tāmati Coffey 12 per cent, ahead of Māori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi.

The poll found 38 per cent intended to vote for Coffey, while 26 per cent plumped for Waititi – with a quarter still undecided.

It showed a potential path for the Māori Party to get at least one seat in Parliament.

The rest of the polling news showed solid Labour support around the remaining six Māori electorates – all held by Labour too.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer with Labour incumbent for the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate Adrian Rurahwe, speaking at Whakarongotai Marae, Waikanae.

The economy, at 20 per cent, and Covid-19, at 11 per cent, were the top two issues in Te Tai Tonga.

There was a strong preference to legalise cannabis – 51 per cent for and 38 per cent against. Most – 60 per cent – supported the End of Life Choice Act. There were 22 per cent opposed.

By the polling numbers

Māori Television polling in the Māori electorate of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti gave Labour’s Meka Whaitiri a 27 per cent lead over her nearest rival, Māori Party candidate Heather Te Au-Skipworth.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti covers the East Coast of the North Island stretching from rural Gisborne to Wainuiomata in the south.

Polling in Te Tai Hauāuru, showed 38 per cent intended to vote for Labour’s Adrian Rurawhe and 20 per cent for the Māori Party’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

The saving grace for Ngarewa-Packer was that about a third of voters were still undecided. The electorate runs from Tirau in Waikato down to Porirua.

Labour’s Nanaia Mahuta was romping ahead in Hauraki-Waikato – with a 47 per cent lead over her Māori Party rival, Donna Pokere-Phillips.