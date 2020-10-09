Election 2020: This could be our most expensive general election, as costs approach $100m

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 general election.

Voters are this year taking part in what could be the country’s most expensive general election, as costs are set to reach $99 million.

Add to that the costs of the euthanasia and cannabis referendums ($14.6m) and the bill is about $113.6m. Plus the Electoral Commission has also received an additional $28.705m for measures to conduct the election in a Covid-19 environment.

In contrast, the 2017 general election cost $47m.

SUPPLIED Georgie Dansey and volunteers phone calling for Labour in the Wellington Central electorate for the 2020 election.

Changing voter behaviour, increased numbers of voters, and increased costs are some factors behind the extra spend for the 2020 election, the commission said.

More staff are needed to support the new election day enrolment and digital enrolment options, increased community engagement and to set up more places for advanced voting.

The commission said there are also higher property, printing and postage costs and enhanced cyber and physical security.

SUPPLIED National’s Louise Upston with a group of her campaign volunteers outside her Taupō office.

Political parties are also spending more to woo voters as data from the commission on previous elections show.

Labour spent $3.6m in 2017 and $1.2m in 2014 while National’s spend was $3.9m and $2.5m.

New Zealand First’s election bill was $909,000 in 2017 and $286,000 in 2014 while the Green Party spent $1.3m and $1.2m at the previous two elections.

Campaign managers were initially shocked by the $99m bill but seem comfortable with the thought of it leading to more voting and a higher level of democracy.

All support a move to a four-year parliamentary cycle too, where the costs could be spread out.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A chance for a quick snap of Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern, campaigning in Dunedin.

Labour Party member Dave Macpherson is candidate Kerrin Leoni’s campaign manager for the Waikato electorate.

“If you have the backing of big corporates you probably don’t mind an election every three years but, if you’re like us, relying on cake stalls, barbecues, sausage sizzles, four years will give us that extra time to raise money.

“We’ve raised about $6500 and probably spent it all by now.”

Macpherson said once an election ends, planning starts for the next one only a few weeks later.

“A four-year cycle might give people a break and encourage more people to help.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Georgie Dansey organised the Green Party campaign in Hamilton in 2017 and is on the Labour Party list for the 2020 election.

Georgie Dansey ran the Green Party campaign in the Hamilton East and Hamilton West seats at the 2017 election. In 2020, she is a list candidate for the Labour Party.

“In 2017, we ran a nine-month campaign and I would spend 10 hours a week on it, in addition to working fulltime and having two children, so it’s a big sacrifice.

“We got little funding from the party, so we had to raise money ourselves."

The most popular fundraiser turned out to be quiz nights, where the campaign could charge an entry fee and run a raffle for extra income.

“Another one, which I ran for a local government campaign, was a clothes swap, where people pay to come in, bring a bag of clothes and take a bag home.”

Dansey said a four-year term would help campaign managers upscale their recruitment and give volunteers time to recover before heading into the next election.

“I was surprised by the cost of the [2020] election ... but I think having more places for people to vote, more education about knowing when and where you can vote, is good for democracy.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff On the election campaign trail with Winston Peters, visiting Waiheke Island.

Political commentator and former MP Peter Dunne said he was happy to hear Labour and National party leaders Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins support a move to a four-year election cycle.

“The question is, can they take that united approach and make a change? It might have to be done by public referendum and we’ve already had two, one in 1967 and one in 1990, both were thrown out.”

Dunne supports a move to four years to reduce costs and reduce pressure on campaign volunteers.

“I remember under First Past the Post you would have 100-plus people involved in your campaign.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former MP Peter Dunne says Kiwis twice before rejected a move to a four-year election term.

“Some were with you right to election night and you made sure they were thanked and kept in touch with them so you could call upon them again.”

Dunne retired from politics in 2017 and said as a rule he would spend between $20,000 to $30,000 on a successful campaign.

Local Government New Zealand had also lobbied for a four-year term for councils.

Supplied National’s Tukituki MP, Lawrence Yule, says a four-year term should be about giving politicians more time to work, rather than saving money.

National MP Lawrence Yule, a former mayor and president of Local Government New Zealand, supports a four-year term providing it isn’t just about saving money.

“It’s about giving politicians at councils and in Government, more time to get on with business rather than worrying about winning the next election.

“New politicians may take about six months to find their stride and in the last year, spend nine months on the election.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour chats with Dave Tavite while on the campaign trail in Seaview visiting Metal Art.

University of Waikato political science lecturer Justin Phillips said a longer term would produce greater democratic decisions but there are also compelling reasons against a switch.

“New Zealanders have twice publicly rejected such a change, admittedly before the MMP era.

“New Zealand governments routinely last beyond three year terms anyway, with the Third Labour Government in the early 1970s representing the most recent exception.

“Finally, critiques of the current situation in the US might point to four year terms as a premier argument for keeping Parliament's existing three-year term.”