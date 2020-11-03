US election: Kiwi-Americans divided along party lines, united in fear - and hope

President Trump, campaigning in Wisconsin where COVID-19 cases are surging, says the pandemic is going away.

With the US election just days away, Kiwi-Americans are concerned their country of birth is becoming increasingly polarised.

While New Zealand-based Democrats are worried about what they see as a lack of action on climate change and Covid-19 by Donald Trump’s administration, the big issues for Kiwi Trump supporters appear to be the economy and foreign policy.

Stuff reporters Brittany Keogh and Mathilde Castagna spoke to US-born New Zealanders from across the political spectrum about their hopes for a brighter future for the US after polling day on November 3.

President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Republican and Democrat nominees have starkly different visions for the international role of the United States – and the presidency.

Here's what they said.

Backing blue Biden

For the past four years, Randy Louis Pollard has felt embarrassed to tell people he’s an American.

Since moving to Auckland five years ago with his Kiwi partner, the entrepreneur, who was raised in small town Alabama, has gained permanent residency and is now a proud New Zealander.

But he maintains strong ties to his country of birth, where most of his family lives.

When he watched the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Pollard cringed.

Both candidates traded personal insults and spoke over one another. That's no way for a leader to act: “It's mind boggling," Pollard says.

Auckland man Randy Louis Pollard hopes Biden will win the 2020 US election.

While US politics have always been partisan, Pollard believes these divisions have deepened under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

He's been horrified by the US Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What he sees as a tolerance by Trump’s administration for racism – he notes as an example the president once describing a group of white supremacists as “nice people" – also concerns him.

He’s voted for Biden, via postal ballot, in the hope the former vice president will bridge divisions among Americans and take the country in a more progressive direction.

Trump supporters also want change

Like Pollard, Amy Benjamin is concerned about growing vitriol and acrimony between Americans on different sides of the political spectrum.

Amy Benjamin used to consider herself a "leftieâ. Now she's a Republican supporter.

However, she sees the Democrats, rather than the Republicans, as responsible for fuelling the discord.

“Certain portions of left have convinced themselves and are trying to convince others that Trump is Hitler,” Benjamin says.

When Democrats speculate Trump could refuse to concede if Biden wins, Benjamin believes they're “projecting”. After Trump’s victory in 2016, Democrats tried to delegitimise and undermine him, she says.

“It couldn’t been more crazy. Democrats brought the country to a near civil war boiling point.”

With just days to go, both US presidential candidates have made a priority of navigating Ohio’s shifting political waters.

A senior lecturer in law at AUT university, who grew up in California’s San Francisco Bay Area and moved to Auckland in 2014, Benjamin supports Trump’s vision of bringing manufacturing back to the US and his position on foreign policy, such as withdrawing troops from overseas conflicts, such as in Afghanistan.

She's cast her ballot for Trump and hopes that during his second term he will unite Americans by exposing corruption and “egregious” human rights abuses by members of the Democratic party.

Timaru resident Penny Hunt, 60, who formerly lived in Oklahoma, has also voted for Trump.

Penny Hunt, who lives in Timaru but formerly resided in Oklahoma, supports Donald Trump.

“Look at the economy, before Covid, they had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, [he brought] manufacturing back from overseas, and he gave people jobs,” Hunt says.

She also supports Trump's policies on immigration, dismissing arguments he's racist.

Hunt finds the division in the US “disturbing,” blaming the mainstream media for failing to report the truth.

“Trump will come down on the media and put out there what is correct, not what they [the media] think are the facts,” she says.

Discontentment with the status quo

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Jonathan Longstaff thought the US was the greatest country in the world.

But after living in New Zealand for 17 years, his opinion’s changed.

“I think it’s way overdue for politicians in the US to take climate change seriously. I think Trump and the Republicans are doing the entire world, not just the United States, a disservice by continuing to dig their heels in about it.

“But also it’s well overdue time for the United States to really get to grips with systemic racism,” he says.

Like Pollard, Longstaff is dismayed at how polarised America has become.

“It just seems to be so rapidly falling apart. [Trump has] really accelerated the decline.

“I have felt, for most of this year, worried that this could be the last real free election that the United States has, especially if Trump does get re-elected. It’s really concerning for me,” he tells Stuff.

He's sent off his postal vote for Biden and is “cautiously hopeful” the Democrat will win.

New Zealand a haven from US division

One Kiwi-American who won't be sending his ballot off for Trump or Biden is Auckland software engineer, Bill Gray.

Bill Gray didn't vote because he wants to stay away from American politics.

“I try to stay away from American politics – after 2016,” he says.

“America is a place I don’t want to have much to do with right now.”

The 58-year-old African-American, who grew up in the Washington DC area before spending 13 years in Los Angeles, moved to New Zealand in 1996 after “years dealing with racism and gun violence”.

After gaining New Zealand permanent residency, he has no plans to go back to the US.

Campaigners for "Vote From Abroad" attempt to sign up US citizens to vote in the upcoming US election, on September 23, 2020 in London, England. (File photo)

Gray is critical of Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and of the US healthcare system in general.

“People go bankrupt after being diagnosed with cancer, what is the point of having a government who does not care about its community? Why not spend a bit less in defence each year and spend it on healthcare?”

While he is abstaining from the election, Gray is hopeful Trump is a one-term president.

“I don’t see him becoming president again ... I hope to not see him back in power again.”

How the result could impact Kiwis

University of Auckland associate professor of international relations, Stephen Hoadley, says neither a second Trump victory nor a Biden win will likely have much impact on the security relationship between the US and New Zealand.

That's because a lot of that work happens outside the White House.

“It’s conducted by the US Navy and through our top commanders, and they are pretty professional, and they try to avoid letting politics distract them,” Hoadley says.

“I think in spite of all the disruptions of the Trump presidency, New Zealand has been relatively untouched.

“Erratic politicians, they may disturb things a little bit, but the officials are pretty good at dampening down emotions and getting on with what is really the important business to do.”

Who are ‘Kiwi-Americans’?

Aotearoa is home to tens of thousands of Americans.

In the 2018 Census, 16,245 people described their ethnicity as “American” and 27,678 people said they were born in the US.

In the past decade, more than 7,500 American citizens have had residency visas approved by Immigration New Zealand.

Americans living in New Zealand are highly educated with a median annual income of $38,200, the Census found.

Nearly 60 per cent of ethnic Americans born outside of New Zealand have a bachelor's degree, or higher, and 41 per cent work in “professional” occupations.

Most live in the country’s main centres – 30 per cent in Auckland, 18 per cent in Wellington and 13 per cent in Canterbury.