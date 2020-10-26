Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika quits party

Newshub Nation journalist takes defeated MP Jami Lee-Ross to task the morning after the election.

Billy Te Kahika has quit as co-leader of Advance NZ after his party gained just 0.9 per cent of the vote in last weekend’s election.

Co-leader of Advance NZ and former National MP Jami-Lee Ross said he understood Te Kahika wanted to go back to running the New Zealand Public Party alone.

“Billy decided he wanted to go and do his own thing and that’s his right,” Ross said on Monday.

Ross said Advance NZ was “never about one person, never about one election either”.

READ MORE:

* 'Used goods' Jami-Lee Ross saw Billy Te Kahika Jnr as only path to election

* Election 2020: Why voters rejected conspiracy theorists

* Election 2020: Billy Te Kahika campaigns on truth. But does he live by it?



He said he respected Te Kahika’s decision to leave the party: “I have nothing bad to say about Billy”.

PHIL JOHNSON/Stuff Billy Te Kahika at a protest in Auckland’s Aotea Square in September.

He said the board would review the election campaign with the aim of preparing for the 2023 election.

The review would be “about asking hard questions about what went wrong”, he said.

Party supporters were told the news in an email from Ross on Sunday night.

He promised the party would restructure, saying Te Kahika’s departure “is not the end of our party”.

“The haste of the election campaign meant everything was done in a hurry,” he wrote.

"The plan for the future will see a special general meeting held early next year, and a reconstituted party, with a new nationwide structure, continue in preparation for 2023.”

Te Kahika took a radical line on the campaign trail talking about various conspiracy theories including questioning the reality of Covid-19, health effects of 5G, a supposed secret United Nations agenda as well as posting videos with anti-semitic undertones.

He gained 976 votes in the Te Tai Tokerau electorate.