A generation-long battle for euthanasia wins, a one-shot bid to legalise cannabis fails

Euthanasia advocate Bobbie Carroll says she is elated at the preliminary referendum result for the euthanasia referendum.

A generation-long battle to legalise euthanasia has resoundingly won, and an apparent one-off chance to legalise recreational cannabis has almost indisputably lost.

For decades the terminally ill have shared evocative stories in a campaign to end their lives legally, and the preliminary result of two referendums released on Friday showed the public was finally convinced – 65.2 per cent voting “yes”.

A campaign to legalise cannabis, the most commonly-used illicit drug in New Zealand, gained 46.1 per cent of votes at the referendum and prohibition will continue. The incoming Labour Government will no longer pursue legalisation or decriminalisation of the drug.

“What a great day to be a Kiwi," ACT leader David Seymour said, in front of celebrating supporters of the End of Life Choice Act in Parliament's Grand Hall on Friday afternoon.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Euthanasia supporter Irene Rutter celebrates the successful result of the End of Life referendum at Parliament on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Referendum outcomes look done and dusted

* End of life vote a test of our society

* Science and the NZ cannabis and euthanasia referendums

* Cannabis study provides glimpse into how New Zealand may vote in referendum

“I had my name on [the bill] but through this whole journey so many people have supported the cause – it’s the activists ... it’s the party, and ultimately it’s the entire New Zealand public that have come in behind it.”

Seymour had ushered the law through Parliament, having first taken up the members bill in 2015. The End of Life Choice Act was the third time Parliament had voted on the issue, the first being the Death with Dignity Bill brought by National MP Michael Laws in 1995.

The End of Life Choice Act will take a year to come into effect, in November 2021, giving time for the creation of a health authority, review committee, and registrar to regulate the law.

“Kiwis had a chance to have their say, and have said it in resounding fashion,” assisted death advocate Stuart Armstrong said.

Armstrong, who has terminal cancer, was among those who had flown to Wellington to take in the referendum result at Parliament. The 60-year-old said there would be a big “big knees-up” to celebrate.

Ross Giblin/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour and deputy Brooke van Velden celebrate the successful result of the End of Life referendum at Parliament on Friday.

Another with terminal cancer, Bobbie Carroll, said she might not need to end her life, “but what it means is I can if I want to, and my family can be with me”.

“I wasn’t surprised because I have the utmost faith in the compassion of New Zealanders ... I wanted to be here while history was being made.”

Those in opposition to the law were concerned the elderly and people with mental illness were threatened by the result.

Bob McCoskrie, national director of conservative lobby group Family First, said it was a “sad and dangerous day”. Salvation Army territory commander Mark Campbell said the public was “unaware of the lack of safeguards contained within the End of Life Choice Act”.

Proponents of recreational cannabis were unwilling to accept the preliminary result, which showed 53.1 per cent of voters said “no” to legalisation.

But the verdict appeared unlikely to change at the counting of some 480,000 special votes next week, as 69 per cent of these votes would need to be “yes” to flip the result.

STUFF Chloe Swarbrick is proud of the 'fact based' campaign for cannabis legalisation but says the same can't be said for those opposed.

Green Party MP and drug reform spokeswoman Chloe Swarbrick, a figurehead for the “yes” campaign, said it was “entirely plausible” the result would shift when special votes were counted.

“We need around 67 per cent of those specials to be skewed towards ‘yes’ ... I've always said this will come down to turnout.”

Justice Minister Andrew Little said both referenda were “pretty convincing”, and it was “highly unlikely that those results will be overturned”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick at Albert Park in Auckland after the results of the referendum were revealed.

He said the Government would no longer progress decriminalisation efforts, as it had with changes to Misuse of Drugs Act in 2019, when the ability for police officers to use discretion in cases of drug possession was placed into law.

“The electorate has spoken, they are uncomfortable with greater legalisation, and I would interpret it as [also] decriminalisation of recreational cannabis,” Little said.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had previously refused to say how she could vote in the cannabis referendum, confirmed that Ardern voted yes in both ballots and would progress legislation in line with the will of the people, following the release of the final results next week.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Justice Minister Andrew Little says the Government will not pursue decriminalisation of cannabis.

Ardern was on the unpublished roll for the 2020 election, meaning she cast a special vote that would not yet have been counted.

Aaron Ironside, of the Say No To Dope campaign, celebrated the “common sense” result, a message echoed by National Party drug reform spokesman Nick Smith.

“This is a victory for common sense ... New Zealanders have rightly concluded that legalising recreational cannabis would normalise it, make it more available, increase its use and cause more harm,” Smith said in a statement.

With more than 480,000 special votes still to be counted before the official results are released on November 6, this result may yet change.