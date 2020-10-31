PM defends no comment stance on cannabis referendum

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended her decision not to share her position on the cannabis referendum during the election, saying she wanted New Zealanders to form their own views.

Ardern voted in favour of legalising cannabis but only disclosed her position after preliminary results for the referendum were released.

“I reject that me allowing New Zealanders to make up their own mind is anything other than allowing people the ... freedom of their view,” Ardern said during a Saturday press conference.

“It’s also important to note that the Labour Party doesn’t have a position on this issue. I’m the Labour leader, I took my vote as a personal vote in a way that many other New Zealanders did. I think ultimately New Zealanders made up their own mind.”

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: One referendum passes, another fails

* Cannabis referendum: What it means for business and the New Zealand economy

* I don't want other teens to end up with a cannabis conviction like I did



Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has taken strong positions on “quite personal” issues in the past (file photo).

Ardern said there have been issues in the past where she has taken “very strong positions”, such as euthanasia and abortion law.

“Abortion law, not only did I take a position, I pursued it and changed the law in Parliament. On this occasion [cannabis referendum] I wanted New Zealanders to decide.”