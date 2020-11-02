It's Tight Five Two: Māori MPs make splash inside new Labour Cabinet

Kelvin Davis is not seeking the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

It’s Tight Five Two.

In a remarkable day for Labour’s Māori caucus, in Wellington five Māori MPs were awarded ministerial positions inside Cabinet on Monday, including Justice, Foreign Affairs and Defence.

MPs Nanaia Mahuta, Peeni Henare, Kiri Allan, Willie Jackson and Kelvin Davis will cover a raft of ministerial roles inside Cabinet – with Meka Whaitiri returning outside Cabinet.

But announcement day started ominously.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Kelvin Davis flanked by the new Labour Maori Ministers.

READ MORE:

* Kelvin Davis won't seek the role of Deputy Prime Minister, but wants to stay on deputy Labour leader

* Kelvin Davis, the battle of Waiariki and unfinished business: Labour can't rely on Māori support

* Election 2020: Why Kelvin Davis will probably be the next deputy prime minister



Any dream of a three-fer – three Māori Deputy Prime Ministers in a row – evaporated with a few, brisk words from Labour deputy leader Davis.

He didn’t want the job, he told the waiting pack of journalists in the Parliamentary hallway. Davis was turning down the role held by NZ First’s Winston Peters, and Paula Bennett before him.

The original, ill-fated ‘Tight Five’ were the five Māori MPs, including Tuku Morgan, Tau Henare and Tuariki Delamere, elected for NZ First in 1996.That Tight Five fell apart – most quitting the party – alongside the collapse of the coalition with National during that term.

This time it is a Labour Tight Five – of Cabinet Ministers.

After the morning’s surprise, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement of the new Cabinet put paid to concerns about representation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour Māori MPs waiting to speak to media after the announcement of new Ministerships and roles, from left, Meka Whaitiri, Kelvin Davis, Peeni Henare, Kiri Allan, Willie Jackson, Adrian Rurawhe and Rino Tirikatene.

Five MPs would be covering 16 Ministerial roles and Associate Ministerial roles inside Cabinet. Whaitiri, returning from the cold, gained another three roles outside Cabinet.

Such was the size of the new brown block they held their own sub-media conference inside the Beehive theatrette after Ardern was finished.

Davis would still be busy with a ministerial spread covering everything from Corrections, to Māori Crown Relations, and Children – including Oranga Tamariki.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference to reveal the Cabinet lineup for the new Government.

“We are very happy with the level of representation now ... with five Māori Cabinet Ministers in one party, I think that’s a first ever,” he said.

When Davis then switched to te reo to answer a question on Oranga Tamariki, he said its work had been wrong, and could not continue as it had been.

Kua hē ngā mahi a Oranga Tamariki i mua ake nei. E kore e taea e tātou te haere tonu.

Asked what they had done wrong, he immediately pointed to the removal of children. He wanted to work together to build a road forward.

E kite ana tātou te tangohia o ngā tamariki mai i ngā whānau. Tō mātou hiahia, kia mahi tahi ai i te ao Māori, kia hanga tētahi huarahi whakamua.

The issue became a flashpoint for controversy after video emerged last term of the uplift of a child from hospital.

Meanwhile, Nanaia Mahuta became the first woman in the role of Foreign Affairs Minister.

Mahuta was immediately grilled on the role, covering China, the Pacific and Australia.

She said it was a “huge privilege” to be the first Māori woman in the role, but it was the legacy female MPs had inherited from the past.

“We were the first country to give women the right to vote, the first country to ensure that we’re progressive with issues relating to women. So I follow in the line of a long legacy of ‘first women’ and I hope that many other women of Māori descent...will see this as lifting the ceiling.”

The new Māori line-up

Kelvin Davis: Minister for Māori Crown Relations, Minister for Children, with responsibility for Oranga Tamariki, Corrections Minister and Associate Education Minister.

Nanaia Mahuta: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Local Government, Associate Minister for Māori Development.

Peeni Henare: Minister for Defence, Associate Minister for Health (Māori), Minister responsible for Whānau Ora, Associate Housing Minister (Māori).

Willie Jackson: Minister for Māori Development.

Kiri Allan: Minister of Conservation, Associate Environment Minister, Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister, Minister for Emergency Management.

And outside of Cabinet:

Meka Whaitiri: Minister of Customs, Minister for Veterans, Associate Minister of Agriculture (animal welfare)

XXX