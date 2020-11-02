Ngāi Tahu takes Crown to court for 'rangatiratanga' of its waterways

Ngāi Tahu, the richest iwi in the country, is now worth $1.65 billion following the release of its annual report in October 2018. The figure is an increase of nearly $200m from the previous year. (Video from October 2018)

South Island iwi Ngāi Tahu is taking the Crown to court, seeking “rangatiratanga” over all freshwater in its takiwā (area).

The case would seek to establish “shared authority” with the Crown over policy and practice.

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Tahu kaiwhakehaere (chairwoman) Lisa Tumahai said the case against the Crown, lodged in the High Court in Christchurch on Monday, came after generations of being excluded from kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of waterways.

“For too long, governments have talked about addressing these issues but have made piecemeal progress,” said Tumahai. “That is not enough. Now is the time to act.”

READ MORE:

* Ngāi Tahu off to court over West Coast Conservation Board row

* Coronavirus: Ngāi Tahu Tourism lays off 300 staff

* Conservation minister affirms conservation board's right to meet – despite iwi boycott



The case would seek to fix degradation of rivers and lakes caused by what the iwi says is environmental mismanagement.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF/Stuff Canterbury’s Te Waihora-Lake Ellesmere from above in 2017. The dark sediment in the foreground is from farming outflow.

Rangatiratanga has a wide number of meanings, covering everything from leadership to authority to autonomy.

One of the iwi leaders taking part in the action was Sir Tipene O’Regan, who said Ngāi Tahu was not interested in water as a “conventional property”.

“We are just saying that our situation in Te Waipounamu is materially different than other parts,” O’Regan said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai says the iwi had engaged with the Crown without success on the issue of freshwater. File.

He said they simply wanted the rangatiratanga guaranteed by law in the Crown’s formal apology in its Deed of Settlement.

“We want participation, and we want to be involved.”

It would mean “some kind of shared authority with the Crown on both policy and practice”.

“But first you’ve got to get the recognition that the Crown has actually committed by law to recognise our rights and interests.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sir Tipene O’Regan says the court action would help establish “shared authority” with the Crown. File.

Tumahai said the iwi tried to engage with the Crown on water issues “without success”.

“We agree with the Waitangi Tribunal in its freshwater inquiry stage 2 report last year that progress on the recognition of our rights, responsibilities and obligations to freshwater in our takiwā now requires a test case in the courts.”

Upoko – customary leader Dr Te Maire Tau said the results of current management could be seen in the condition of rivers, lakes and streams throughout Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

In the case, Ngāi Tahu would seek to compel the Crown to fix the problems in partnership with the iwi.

Tau said the claim was filed because the waterways in Canterbury had “virtually been destroyed”.

“They really are a disgrace. But it’s not just quality and pollution, it’s about the extraction of water.”

Ngāi Tahu people lived on the rivers, he said, and simple things like gathering watercress “you just don’t do now” because of the pollution.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Dr Te Maire Tau says the current law is “first-come, first-served”.

Whole generations of South Islanders had simply had not swum on Canterbury rivers along its coastline, Tau said.

He said the Settlement Act for Ngāi Tahu was very clear, that the tribe had rangatiratanga.

Ngāi Tahu was a tribe that lived on the land, he said. “We know the braided rivers, we know the waterways, the waterfalls. We’re not a tribe that would go to the supermarket to eat...what defines us are the foods of the landscape.”

Rangatiratanga meant Ngāi Tahu would have “rights, responsibilities and obligations” related to waterways in its area. This included doing what it could to stop waterway and environmental degradation.

“It comes from a perspective of water as a resource to be extracted, often well beyond users’ needs. It does not put the science, or the health of the waterways on which our own health depends.”

The case was brought by 15 senior Ngāi Tahu leaders from across the Ngāi Tahu takiwā, and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu represented by Tumahai.

She said the iwi view was that the case was a matter of public good.

The case would cover the majority of the South Island, barring an area at its north where the eight Te Tau Ihu iwi are the mana whenua. Stuff understands the Crown Law Office has received the statement of claim.

Attorney General and Environment Minister David Parker said the Government intended to advance water allocation issues in this term. He declined to comment on Ngāi Tahu’s legal action.