New assistant Maori Children's Commissioner Glenis Philip-Barbara starts job, makes emotion-charged plea for change

The deputy head of Oranga Tamariki, Hoani Lambert believes the call for no children requiring being uplifted should be supported.

The country’s first Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara has laid down an emotion-charged challenge for New Zealand to make sure its children know “who they belong to, and where they come from”.

The position was created by Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft in October.

Speaking at a pōwhiri held at Pipitea Marae, central Wellington, welcoming her to the role, she said she “yearned” for every child in Aotearoa to flourish and to grow.

“Over the years I've heard from many, many young people in state care who carry the pain and the burden of not belonging to anyone. Unless you've been there, I don't think you can ever begin to imagine how that feels.”

Joel Maxwell/Stuff New Assistant Maori Children's Commissioner Glenis Philip-Barbara, in red, at the powhiri in Pipitea Marae welcoming her to her job.

READ MORE:

* Mother-of-seven becomes first Assistant Māori Children's Commissioner

* Māori mothers describe child welfare system as dangerous and brutal in new report

* Māori mothers fear and mistrust 'systemically racist' authorities



Her dream was that all children know who their “adult people” are, and who will care for them.

By the time she was an old woman, she did not want to meet “another child in Aotearoa who doesn't know who they belong to and where they come from”.

Welcoming Philip-Barbara to the role, Becroft said making the appointment was “inescapable”.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft dons a casual screenprinted Dame Whina Cooper sweatshirt during his speech welcoming Glenis Philip-Barbara, Assistant Maori Children's Commissioner, and Pipitea Marae.

“People ask 'why would you do it?'. Actually the question is, why would we not do it?”

Illness and mental health statistics for Māori were scandalous, he said. He said the role offered a Māori perspective on all aspects of the office's work.

“Frankly ... I wish we could have appointed a co-commissioner, but I don't have the power to do that. That is something that only the Government can do.”

Becroft said he hoped the new Government would take up the challenge – a slightly pointed reference to attending MPs.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff New Assistant Maori Children's Commissioner Glenis Philip-Barbara, in red, at the powhiri in Pipitea Marae, gets led to join her colleagues.

Also at the powhiri were newly-minted Minister inside Cabinet, Labour MP Kiri Allan, and Greens co-leader and Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson.

Becroft said Philip-Barbara's appointment could only be made for a year under his powers.

He hoped in that time Philip-Barbara would make the work indispensable, giving the Government an appetite for extending or boosting the role.

He wrapped up his speech by ripping off his jacket and donning a Dame Whina Cooper T-shirt. Philip-Barbara politely but firmly declined to wear the children's commissioner office tee shirt he offered her, over her formal wear.

Mother-of-seven, including three whāngai (foster/adopted) children, Philip-Barbara is of Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Uepōhatu, and Clan McDonald.

She has worked in the public service for 30 years.