Surprise appointment of Nanaia Mahuta to foreign minister sends 'great message'

China’s rise will be the most pressing issue for New Zealand’s incoming foreign minister, who has been described as a surprising but sensible pick for the job.

Hauraki-Waikato MP Nanaia Mahuta was announced as the country’s new foreign minister on Monday, and will be joined at the Cabinet table by a new trade minister, Damien O’Connor, and a new defence minister, Peeni Henare.

Foreign policy watchers and trade experts say Mahuta will be a safe pair of hands for the job and sends a “great message”. Already the new foreign minister has made international headlines for being an indigenous woman with a moko kauae – chin tattoo.

Traci Houpapa, a company director and business advisor, said she had worked with Mahuta across her prior portfolios – local government, associate trade, and Māori development – and her appointment “makes sense” though it wasn’t expected by many.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Incoming Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves the Beehive theatrette after a press conference in which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would take the foreign affairs role.

"It's got to be said: she's Māori, and she's a woman, and this is a really strong international statement about the face of Aotearoa.

"There's a lot of noise on social media about whether this is the right appointment or not ... It's entirely appropriate, it's the right time, and she's the right person.”

She said Mahuta would be able to articulate both Māori and Aotearoa’s commitment to sustainability, and would inherit a good “runway” from Peters.

"She will be able to articulate that politically, from an industry perspective, from an indigenous and first-nations perspective, and that will add currency and a unique proposition to New Zealand.

"The major challenge for the minister will be around maintaining those relationships remotely while the world remains in shutdown through Covid.”

Victoria University strategic studies professor Robert Ayson said he was surprised that Mahuta was chosen for the job. It was “quite a change” to have three new ministers in the outward-facing positions of foreign affairs, trade, and defence – and there were big shoes to fill as senior NZ First ministers depart.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Outgoing foriegn affairs minister Winston Peters. (file photo)

"I would've thought that there would've been perhaps one more prominent minister in one of those situation ... You've really got a brand-new team.”

He said Mahuta’s ministerial experience meant she was likely viewed as a “safe pair of hands for the job”, and the Government possibly felt comfortable in the current foreign policy settings as it headed into a second term.

The biggest foreign policy issue for Mahuta was China's growing presence, Ayson said.

"It takes a while to get across the geopolitics. Much depends on what happens tomorrow, so it's dealing with either a second-term Trump or a first-term Biden and how the US is responding to ... China and other issues."

Trade consultant Stephen Jacobi, a former diplomat, said Mahuta had been very careful in her comments about China – “and we need a lot of care there” – though she wouldn’t be afraid to stick up for New Zealand’s values.

"At any moment the wrong comment can set things off in the wrong direction, and we just have to be very careful about that, and I think Nanaia Mahuta's going to be very good at that.

Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Getty-Images New Zealand’s relationship China will be the most challenging foriegn policy issue for the coming Government, experts say.

“We want to have the best possible relationship with China to fulfil our economic ambitions, and we want to have our best possible relationship with the United States on the more political and security front.

“Trying to keep this together, for a small country, is quite a challenge.”

O’Connor, the incoming trade minister, was well known in both the business and agriculture communities, Jacobi said, and he had done a good job of negotiating RCEP – a proposed free trade agreement between 10 Asian countries and New Zealand and Australia.

"He has been quite tenacious at that, and has been very active and has connected in business interests around it.

"There's a big job to be done in trade though ... We are going to have to be a hell of a lot more involved in trade missions, getting the lines of commerce re-established."

Jacobi said the previous Government did few trade missions, though he was unsure why.