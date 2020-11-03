The Opportunities Party leader Geoff Simmons resigns, interim leader named

Geoff Simmons is standing down as leader of The Opportunities Party effective immediately.

Speaking at the TOP annual general meeting on Tuesday night, Simmons announced his resignation.

“Now feels like the appropriate moment for transition, so we can continue to build and grow,” he said.

“My partner and I have discussed starting a family. Being the leader of a party outside of Parliament can make that quite challenging, given the time it takes to both lead and volunteer.”

The party secured 2.4 per cent of votes and no seats in Parliament at this year’s election.

Simmons noted the party’s “rebirth” was a challenge but one of his key achievements as leader.

“Thanks to those who remained involved and invested their energy into rebuilding the party, we’ve changed the culture of TOP into a thriving movement. We now need a new leader to take up the mantle for growth and momentum.”

Shai Navot​ will take over from Simmons as an interim party leader.

“TOP has become a real movement, and we have plenty of excellent people involved, who will help us continue to grow and build towards 2023,” Navot said.

Navot explained the party wouldn’t be where it was without Simmons’ commitment and ideas. Simmons intends to remain involved in the party’s policy committee.

A new party leader will be selected once a review has been undertaken by the party.

“We’re all united in the need for continuity to grow TOP into a bigger and stronger party for the next election, which we fully intend to contest,” Navot said. “TOP is here to stay."