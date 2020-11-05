PM Jacinda Ardern says she has faith in democracy as she's questioned on the ongoing US election.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says "every vote" must be counted in democratic elections, as President Donald Trump files lawsuits to stop vote counting in the United States election.

Ardern, speaking to reporters at a Business NZ event on Thursday, said New Zealand would continue to work with the US regardless of the election’s outcome and a trade mission to the country was planned.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined the incoming Government’s business priorities at an event in Auckland on Thursday.

“We have faith in the institutions in the United States and, of course, faith that those final votes will continue to be counted and a result will be declared,” she said when asked about the election outcome.

“Other democracies should be left to run their course, but that means letting every vote being counted and letting people have their say … That’s obviously still underway in the United States.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to be headed towards a victory in the US election on Thursday afternoon, as he neared a win in key swing states.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump has claimed victory can his campaign have lodges several lawsuits.

President Donald Trump has baselessly alleged voter fraud and promised to challenge the final vote tally in the courts.

His campaign on Thursday sought a recount in Wisconsin and to halt vote counting in Michigan. They have also lodged a lawsuit in Georgia.

Ardern said she had been following the US election, which was conducted through a very different” system from New Zealand’s, and it was not unusual got the final result to take time.

She said that, while she hadn’t visited the White House during the Trump administration, she had several bi-lateral meetings with the president and New Zealand had a strong relationship with the US – including an existing relationship with former Vice President Biden.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden puts his face mask on after speaking on Wednesday, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Ardern said a trade mission to the US would be organised when the borders were opened, and there would be missions to key markets such as the European Union, United Kingdom, and China.

Foreign policy experts have said New Zealand stands to gain from Joe Biden presidency, but such a change in United States leadership could further challenge relations with China and Pacific countries.

Trade expert Charles Finny, a former diplomat, said he had met Biden when the vice president visited New Zealand four years ago, and he had very positive views about New Zealand.

Biden would be more predictable and more willing to be part of these international processes, Finny said, and had supported Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free-trade agreement.

Dr Anna Powles, senior lecturer of security studies at Massey University, said under a Biden administration, there would likely be more pressure on New Zealand to align with the US position in respect to China in the Pacific.

Biden would likely take a more consistent foreign policy approach than Trump, and with the US focus on the Pacific, called the “Pacific Pledge”, this might lead to more requests to New Zealand.

“That obviously is a concern to how it plays out in the Pacific ... There’s already increasing pressure on New Zealand to dovetail its policies on China with the United States ... More pressure, more kind-of competing asks on New Zealand”, Powles said.