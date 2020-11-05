Former MP Hamish Walker launches real estate career in Queenstown

National backbencher Hamish Walker was pulled into line by his then leader Todd Muller over comments he made about New Zealanders returning from Asia. (Video published in July 2020)

Hamish Walker is out of the House and into the housing market.

The disgraced former Clutha-Southland MP has announced he is joining Harourts as a real estate salesperson in Queenstown.

Walker said he had qualified and worked in real estate before entering Parliament, and was now returning to roots.

In July, the then National MP announced he would not seek re-election after being found to have leaked private Covid-19 patient information to several media outlets.

The leak followed Walker’s claim that more than 11,000 Indians, Pakistanis and Koreans could be put into isolation in Queenstown, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Supplied Former Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker is now selling real estate. (File photo).

In the fallout, he was stripped of his Opposition portfolios by then National leader Todd Muller, who called Walker’s actions a “fundamentally appalling error”.

Muller resigned his leadership later the same month.

Walker said this week he was looking forward to helping connect people to property, and spending more time at home.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hamish Walker takes part in the birdman competition at Queenstown's Winter Festival in 2019.

“I’m in the real estate industry to help people reach their goals and next stage of life, we love this community and I feel deeply connected to it having represented the area in Parliament,” he said in a written statement.

Harcourts Queenstown managing director Warwick Osborne said Walker was a “perfect fit” for the company.

“Trust, community and shared values are at the heart of doing business in Queenstown and throughout the Harcourts Highland Group’s six offices in Otago, and Hamish’s deep ties to the region make him an ideal addition to our brand,” Osborne said.