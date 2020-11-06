Election 2020: Labour and Māori Party claim seats, National loses two MPs in final vote tally

Labour has claimed another seat in the House, the Māori Party has a second MP, and the decimation of National has worsened with the final count of votes cast in the 2020 election.

The official results of the election, including more than 500,000 special votes, were announced by the Electoral Commission on Friday.

National MPs Matt King and Denise Lee were out of Parliament, losing the Northland and Maungakiekie electorates, bringing the National Party down to 33 seats in Parliament. Dr Shane Reti will remain in Parliament as a list MP, despite losing the Whangarei seat.

Labour built on its most historic election victory in 50 years, reaching exactly 50 per cent of the vote and claiming marginal victories in three more electorate seats. The party gained another MP in the House, as Emily Henderson won the Whangārei seat.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in at Government House on Friday, hours prior to the final vote tally being released by the Electoral Commission.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Special votes could make National Party loss worse

* The Detail: Special votes could change the election results

* Election 2020: Labour is in, but will the special votes change some things?

* Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern claims biggest Labour victory in 50 years



The Māori Party increased its share of the party vote to 1.2 per cent, meaning co-leader Debbie Ngarewa Packer will now enter Parliament as co-leader Rawiri Waititi retained his lead in the Waiariki seat.

The results of the recreational cannabis and euthanasia referendums remain unchanged. A majority voted against the legalisaton of recreational cannabis, 50.7 per cent voting “no” and 48.4 per cent voting “yes”.

There was a fractional change for the End of Life Choice referendum, with 65.1 per cent voting “yes” and 33.7 per cent voting “no” - a 0.1 per cent shift towards “no”.

On election night, three weeks ago, there were MPs in several electorate seats -- Whangarei, Northland, Auckland Central, Southland -- whose fate hung in the balance with small margins.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick claimed an unexpected win in Auckland Central, but with a margin of 492 votes Labour candidate Helen White was unwilling to concede. The final vote tally increased Swarbrick’s lead, to a 1068 margin.

The tightest race was Whangārei, with Nationa’s Reti holding a 164 vote lead. Labour's Emily Henderson won by 431 votes after special votes were counted, but as Reti was placed fifth on the party’s list he will keep a seat in the House.

Labour’s Priyanca Radhakrishnan has won the Maungakiekie seat from Lee by 635 seats. In Northland, Labour candidate Willow Jean-Prime has beaten King by 163 votes.