Three Stuff journalists, three years of knockbacks. Then the Herald asked. The anatomy of an OIA fail

When Nikki Macdonald tried to investigate an issue of national importance, she didn’t expect bureaucrats to stonewall her efforts. But internal communications reveal access to information seems to depend on who you are, and how you ask the question.

OPINION: "We're concerned about the usefulness of such a project and not keen to proceed,’’ Health Ministry senior adviser Bonnie Jones emailed a colleague.

Extracting the information I’d asked for was possible, the colleague responded, but would require "a fair bit of work".

So they refused my request, as too time-consuming to collate. When another Stuff journalist, Talia Shadwell, asked, the communications simply went dead. Michelle Duff was later told the information didn't even exist.

But when New Zealand Herald data editor Chris Knox asked, one week after Duff, the information magically became available. Even then, some data was withheld despite top ministry staff admitting there was no legal basis to do so.

You're thinking this must be about some terrible screw-up the Health Ministry was trying to bury, right? Not so. It’s about four journalists trying to do something worthwhile – to identify areas of New Zealand with low vaccination rates, and to investigate the reasons behind that.

The ministry’s internal communications surrounding the four separate requests – released only after I complained to the Ombudsman – suggest whether or not you get information depends on who you are, and whether you know the right technical password to switch on the data fountain. Both of which are at odds with the Official Information Act’s founding principle – that information should be made available unless there’s good reason to withhold it.

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Zealand’s falling immunisation rates helped fuel a measles epidemic, which we then exported to Samoa

It began on May 25, 2016. I emailed the Health Ministry to ask if immunisation rates could be broken down by suburb. Senior media adviser Charlotte Gendall said that level of detail was not available.

Surprised, I checked with Immunisation Advisory Centre boss Nikki Turner, who said the data definitely existed, but would take work to extract.

My colleague Talia Shadwell had also filed a similar request, but directly to immunisation adviser Bonnie Jones. She had already talked to Auckland University researcher Helen Petousis-Harris about collaborating to map immunisation rates, but they needed ministry signoff for the data. Her request went nowhere.

In July 2017, when I discovered Shadwell’s failed efforts, I asked Jones if we could meet to find a way forward. She replied with a link to immunisation rates by district health board.

Stuff In an email about my information request, immunisation adviser Bonnie Jones noted her team was "not keen to proceed".

I tried again a month later, explaining the potential for a responsible and in-depth debate about immunisation and why it matters. That prompted Jones’ email to the data experts stating her team was “not keen to proceed”.

Given that not wanting to release information is not an acceptable ground for refusing it under the Official Information Act, Jones also asked what the request would involve and whether it would be covered by the OIA.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Vaccination rates are an issue of national importance, as was made clear when New Zealand fell prey to a measles epidemic.

Acting manager of analytical services Gerald Sutton clearly understood exactly what I was asking, as he told Jones the information could be extracted, using something called a health domicile code. But he suggested refusing the information as it could not be made available “without significant collation and research”.

Astonished the ministry was stymying a worthy public interest project, I expressed my disappointment to child health boss Pat Tuohy and asked if we could meet to find a way to process the data ourselves.

More than two months later, Tuohy responded that the project “would be a considerable piece of work, and we don't see this as a priority right now”.

Stuff An email from Gerald Sutton made it clear the ministry knew exactly what I was asking for.

In the two years that followed, immunisation rates plummeted, New Zealand suffered a measles epidemic, and Michelle Duff tried again.

On January 25, 2019, she requested “data for the geographical areas around New Zealand with the highest rates of vaccination decline ... at the most micro level possible.” Jones forwarded a table of decline rates by DHB and noted “We are unable to provide any further breakdown of the data by geographical area”.

Duff then emailed all 20 health boards, asking for both immunisation coverage and decline rates, broken down by town or area. The request was transferred back to the ministry. On April 3, 2019, ministry immunisation manager Patricia Farrelly said it had “been unable to locate any information within the scope of your request”.

Another disappointing dead end, and clearly untrue.

One week after Duff’s second request, New Zealand Herald data editor Chris Knox asked essentially the same question, but requested the data by health domicile code. The responses to his request appear to come from a completely different organisation, which bent over backwards to help.

Harley Thorpe, of Ministerial Services, offered to assist Knox, “with how to word a subsequent request to get the rest of the data they want”. Acting deputy director-general of population health Caroline McElnay suggested a meeting “so that we can answer any questions you may have”.

When Duff asked why Knox was given the data she had been told did not exist, Jones said his request “was precise enough to correspond to the information in our databases”.

In an email to data analyst Ilya Ratine, Jones argued Duff’s “vagueness over areas at the most micro level possible asks us to make a judgement on her behalf”. The only judgment Duff was asking for was for them to use their technical knowledge to match their data with her request.

Stuff Deputy director-general Deborah Woodley noted the ministry was withholding information with no legal grounds.

Jones also cited privacy issues as a reason for refusing Duff’s request.

The ministry eventually suppressed some data, ostensibly to protect privacy. However, in an advisory to the minister’s office, Deborah Woodley, deputy director-general of population health and prevention, noted there were “no grounds under the act to withhold the information”. But they were doing it anyway.

“The ministry’s view is that naming vaccine-hesitant communities is unhelpful for building trust and changing behaviour.”

My view is that bureaucrats locking information away from all but those who possess the correct technical password, and withholding data because it’s inconvenient, is also unhelpful for building trust, let alone for genuine attempts to investigate critical issues of national importance.