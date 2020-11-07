How the votes on cannabis and euthanasia differed across the country

ANALYSIS: More than half a million special votes were added on Friday to the preliminary tallies in the cannabis and euthanasia referendums.

The votes shifted support for legalising cannabis from 46.1 per cent, based on the preliminary count, to a final result of 48.4 percent in favour.

The ‘no’ vote shifted from 53.1 per cent to 50.7 per cent – the barest majority.

The Electoral Commission also released new data showing how the votes fell in the referendums across the country’s 72 electorates.

The 'no' vote was especially strong in east and south Auckland electorates, along with rural Canterbury.

Botany (66.1 per cent against), Pakuranga (63.2 per cent), and the new electorate of Takanini (59.8 percent) recorded the strongest opposition to legalisation. The Canterbury electorates of Rangitata, Selwyn and Waimakariri all recorded 'no' votes of between 58 and 59 per cent.

Those three Canterbury electorates, along with Pakuranga and Botany, are traditional National Party strongholds (although Labour MP Jo Luxton won an upset victory in Rangitata this election). National opposed legalising cannabis.

Urban centres and communities disproportionately affected by cannabis laws returned the strongest numbers in favour of the proposed bill to legalise cannabis.

In all, 17 general electorates voted in favour of the measure, which would have placed the draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill before Parliament this year.

Many of those electorates were in main centres.

Wellington Central led the pack, with 73 per cent of voters favouring legalisation.

Four other Wellington electorates were in favour: Rongotai (66.1 per cent), Mana (53 per cent) Ōhāriu (52.6 per cent) and Hutt South (51.7 per cent).

Ardern at the swearing in ceremony for her Cabinet on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed after the preliminary results were announced last week that she had voted for legalisation.

Her electorate, Mt Albert, was one of four Auckland electorates to vote in favour, along with Auckland Central and the west Auckland electorates of Kelston and New Lynn.

Dunedin and three Christchurch electorates were the other urban centres to vote ‘yes’.

Beyond the cities, the ‘yes’ vote found support among some electorates that are home to communities with large Māori populations, including East Coast, Northland and Whangārei.

Campaigners in favour of legalising cannabis argued in the lead-up to the referendum that New Zealand’s cannabis laws were systemically racist.

Research showed Māori were three times more likely to end up in court for cannabis offences despite using the drug at similar rates to the overall population, they said.

But on Friday, Ardern said “a majority is a majority” and ruled out any attempt by the re-elected Labour Government to legalise or decriminalise the drug, despite the tight final result.

The End of Life referendum sparked much less controversy.

Across New Zealand, the 'yes' vote prevailed with margins above 10 percentage points in all but three neighbouring general electorates in South Auckland: Māngere, Manurewa, and Panmure-Ōtāhuhu (including the votes cast in the Tāmaki Makaurau Māori electorate roll in those areas).

Māngere voted 60 per cent for 'no’, repudiating euthanasia by an overwhelming 23 percentage points. The vote was closer in Manurewa, with 52 per cent voting 'no', and in Panmure-Ōtāhuhu, where the ‘no’ vote was 51 per cent.

The three electorates encompass an area traditionally populated by low-income and minority residents, including of the three largest population shares of Pasifika peoples in the country, according to the 2018 Census.

Christianity also has deep roots in South Auckland. The electorates are also the top three in New Zealand by share of Christian population.

More than half of their combined population identified as Christian in the Census, with the proportion as high as 60 per cent in Māngere.

On the flip side, liberal and urban areas in New Zealand heavily supported the End of Life bill. Chlöe Swarbrick’s Auckland Central and left-most Wellington Central passed the referendum with approval of at least three-quarters of its voters, with 76 per cent (a 53 percentage points margin) and 75.5 per cent (a 52 percentage points margin) respectively. These electorates also lead the country in lack of religious affiliation, according to Census 2018 data.

The referendum also fared well in Epsom, the home electorate of ACT leader David Seymour, who proposed the original member’s bill on euthanasia. Epsom residents voted 'yes' at a higher-than-average rate.