Nick Smith reflects on why National was 'hammered' in the election

National list MP Dr Nick Smith outlines to supporters in Nelson the key reasons he believes his party lost the election.

A country united in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and “shenanigans” within the National Party are two key reasons Father of the House Dr Nick Smith believes his party lost the 2020 election.

“We did not just lose, we got hammered,” Smith told the National Party faithful in Nelson. “It was our worst result since 2002.”

A drop in support nationally from 44.4 per cent in 2017 to 25.6 per cent in 2020 was “a reminder of how poorly we have done”.

Smith, who lost the Nelson seat to Labour candidate Rachel Boyack but is back in Parliament as a National list MP, provided several “reflections on why I think we lost and lost so badly”.

Braden Fastier/stuff Nick Smith, front centre, enjoys a drink with supporters after confirmation that he will be returning to Parliament for the next three-year term as a list MP.

The Covid-19 pandemic was an “extraordinary national emergency with a real parallel to what occurred for National in Christchurch” after the earthquakes.

“People were fearful of their lives, and they responded very positively to [then National Prime Minister] John Key's leadership and response to that emergency that shook that city for over 12 months,” Smith said.

In the November 2011 election, National won long-time Labour seats such as Christchurch Central and Waimakariri.

“We got party votes in seats like Christchurch East and Wigram that were close to 60 per cent for National,” Smith said.

David Hallett/NZPA Nick Smith says he believes the country in 2011 united behind then National Prime Minister John Key in response to the Christchurch earthquakes.

The 30-year National politician said he believed the 2011 election result was “an endorsement of a country uniting and responding to that emergency in Christchurch”.

“It is my view that a big part of election 2020 was the people of New Zealand responding positively to this Government's [management] of a crisis that didn't just affect one region but affected a whole country,” Smith said. “That is very much reflected in the polling, where in February we were neck and neck with Labour and over the subsequent two months, we saw National support plummet to 30 and Labour's soar to nearly 60.”

The “shenanigans” in the National Party over the past three years could not be ignored.

“We had too many own goals whether it was issues with the Jami-Lee Ross, Hamish Walkers, the Andrew Falloons and what occurred in Auckland Central – all of them detracted from [the view of National] as competent managers,” Smith said. “My view is also the retirements that we had also contributed to a lack of confidence in the ability for National to go forward.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson MP Nick Smith and his wife Linley Smith, concedes to Rachel Boyack and Labour Party supporters on election night.

In Nelson, Smith had reflected on a couple of factors unique to the electorate.

“I've asked the question: why was it that I was able – when the tide turned against National in 2002 – to hold the Nelson seat and not in 2020? It's unlike me to thank a member of the Green Party but I think I owe a thank-you card to Mike Ward, who was a member of Parliament in 2002 and actually in the electorate vote got 20 per cent higher than the Green party vote whereas in the 2020 election, the Green Party [supporters] strategically voted, with only 20 per cent of them voting for their candidate.”

In 2017, there were “nearly 10,000” votes for the Green candidate compared with just over 2000 in 2020. The shift in those votes made if difficult for Smith as did the loss of Brightwater from the Nelson electorate with a change in boundaries, which “cost us about 800 [votes]”, Smith said.

Braden Fastier/STUFF Nick Smith says he doesn’t believe anything more could have been done locally during the election campaign that would have changed the outcome. “It was a Labour king tide – or perhaps I should call it a queen tide, a queen red tide that got us.”

There were many questions “going forward”.

“Firstly, it is my view the New Zealand National Party needs stability and unity,” he said. “If changes in leadership was the answer, National would have easily won the election. We need to lock in behind Judith Collins for stability. Secondly, we need to have a very robust review, both of the party and of campaign 2020.”

Smith thanked everyone who worked on the Nelson National Party election campaign.

“It is my view that nothing we could have done more locally would have changed the outcome,” he said. “It was a Labour king tide – or perhaps I should call it a queen tide, a queen red tide that got us.”