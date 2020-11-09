Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Australia's 'hotspot' system too risky for trans-Tasman bubble

Australia appears to want a “hotspot” regime for inter-state travel that is too risky for a trans-Tasman bubble, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Health officials in New Zealand will consider lowering the threshold for opening up quarantine-free travel with Australia, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Monday.

But Ardern, at her post-Cabinet press conference, said a lower threshold was not something that Cabinet had considered and the “hotspot” regime between Australian states could pose a problem for New Zealand.

Ardern also confirmed officials will head to the Cook Islands this week to sign off on travel bubble arrangements.

Outbreaks of Covid-19 in Auckland, in August, and in Victoria, Australia, have set back the prospect of both a Cook Island and trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Transmission of the virus has now abated; there are four community cases in New Zealand, as many active cases in Victoria, and 38 active cases in New South Wales.

Ardern on Monday said she had last spoken to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison less than two weeks ago about the prospect of quarantine-free travel.

Australia had indicated they would not close inter-state travel until there were as many as 10 or more cases a day, over three days, something New Zealand would consider an “unreasonable risk”, Ardern said.

“Australia at the moment is saying that would be within their tolerance. So we do need to resolve how those border limits would work in that kind of arrangement because you don't want to have a situation where we are opening and closing, and opening and closing,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a lower threshold for opening a trans-Tasman bubble is not the only question she has about the prospect of quarantine-free travel between the countries.

“There are ways through this but we just need to be very, very clear, because if we are in a situation where we are quite comfortable with the Covid free status of, for instance, one state and remaining open to them, that we can therefore be guaranteed that if there is resurgence in another area that would be managed to the Australian border side.”

On the prospect of lowering the threshold to opening the bubble, Ardern said health officials could give Cabinet advice about this.

“Again, at this stage, those are not just the only questions we need to look at, really, for me, those interstate borders and the tolerance levels are things that we need to be considering as well.”

Ardern said that for quarantine-free travel to the Cook Islands both New Zealand and Cook Islands officials would have to sign off on the arrangements. Then it would take possibly two weeks to establish the bubble.

Bloomfield, earlier on Monday said health officials would be talking with Australia counterparts about the prior threshold for opening up a travel bubble – 28 days of no community transmission with an unknown source.

“It is a high bar, and rightly people want to keep New Zealanders safe, we don't want to increase the risk but it may well be, given what we have learnt since July, that we could look at whether or not that is still an appropriate requirement on both countries,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said on Monday that health officials were considering lowering the bar for opening a trans-Tasman bubble.

“If we are going to move to a safe travel zone, it also needs to be do-able rather than constantly being deferred.”

He said quarantine-free travel with Australia could free up 40 per cent of spaces in the managed isolation and quarantine system.

A voucher system has in the past week been installed for the system, which has been over-burdened with demand from New Zealanders wanting to return home for the summer.

Bloomfield said the managed isolation system could not be expanded further: “We think that we have reached about our capacity in terms of our ability to staff the facilities.”