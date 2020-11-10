Path is clear for Shane Reti to take on National Party deputy leader role, as MPs meet to vote

Judith Collins and Gerry Brownlee talk to media as they join colleagues to choose a new party deputy leader.

Judith Collins says she expects to retain her role as National party leader as MPs gather to find a successor to Gerry Brownlee as deputy leader.

The party was deciding on the new deputy leader at a diminished caucus meeting on Tuesday morning after the resignation of Brownlee. A confidence vote in the leader would occur as a matter of course.

Brownlee left the position on Friday, when the final outcome of the 2020 election showed National lost a further two MPs and three electorates after the counting of more than 500,000 special votes.

National's health spokesman, Dr Shane Reti, has been touted as the frontrunner for the deputy job. Michael Woodhouse has also considered running for the job, among other senior MPs.

Kevin Stent National Party spokesperson health spokesman Shane Reti appears the frontrunning contestant for the party’s deputy leadership job, and other possible contenders have ruled themselves out.

Going into the meeting, Collins said her preferred option for deputy will be “whoever caucus prefers.”

She said there would be “surprises” in her reshuffle later this week - refusing to confirm or deny reports about her splitting the finance role.

“There are several people who are willing to sacrifice themselves for the finance role.”

She said she did not push Brownlee to stand down as deputy.

Brownlee said he would be staying around and helping the party and he was not paying the price for the party’s defeat.

“I was campaign chair so of course some of it falls at my feet,” Brownlee said.

National MP Todd McClay said he understood Reti will be putting forward his name for deputy leader and he would be supporting him.

National MP Mark Mitchell ruled out a run for the deputy role himself. He said having a medical doctor like Reti in the leadership team could make sense, but he would see who was nominated.

National Party whip Barbara Kruiger said she wouldn't share who she would support for the deputy leader job, as it was her job to run the process.

Brownlee, when resigning on Friday, he said he would be stepping away from the deputy role to focus more on rebuilding the National Party in his home patch of Christchurch.

“In July I stepped into the role of deputy leader of the National Party to support Judith as our leader. It’s my strong view that Judith campaigned extremely well in what was an unprecedented election.

“While I was proud to step in at the time, and remain so, I’ve always believed that influence is more important than position when it comes to politics.”