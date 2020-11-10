Shane Reti becomes new deputy leader of the National Party

Former National Party deputy Gerry Brownlee on why he stepped down from his position.

Shane Reti has become the new deputy leader of the National Party, in a meteoric rise up the party’s ranks.

National was decimated in the 2020 election, with two more MPs leaving on Tuesday after the counting of more than 500,000 special votes had the party lose a further three electorates.

After Gerry Brownlee resigned from the deputy leadership job on Friday, the party met on Tuesday morning to hold a confidence vote on the leadership. Leader Judith Collins has retained her position, unopposed.

Reti was appointed deputy leader by the party’s MPs, and was unopposed in his run for the position.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti has become deputy leader of the party.

READ MORE:

* Path cleared for Shane Reti to take on National Party deputy leader role, as MPs meet to vote

* Election 2020: Michael Woodhouse weighing up whether to run for National deputy leader

* Election 2020: Gerry Brownlee to step down as National deputy leader



“I’m delighted by Dr Shane Reti’s appointment. He is a hard-working, intelligent MP with all the skills needed to be an effective leader. His detailed examination and prosecution of the Government’s handling of Covid-19 helped improve the response for New Zealanders,” Collins said in a statement.

“Dr Reti’s knowledge and history working in the health sector will be an asset as Parliament deals with the impact of Covid-19. His experience will be invaluable to me as deputy leader and I’m looking forward to working closer with him.”

Reti, a former GP in Northland, entered Parliament in 2014 after almost a decade overseas working and teaching at Harvard.

Prior to the party’s leadership troubles earlier in the year, Reti was a low-ranking MP in the party. Todd Muller, during his brief stint in the leadership, promoted Reti to 13 on the list.

Collins promoted him to the health spokesman role after demoting Michael Woodhouse.

He lost the Whangārei electorate at the counting of the special votes on Friday, but retained his seat in Parliament due to his high list ranking in the party.

Matt Doocey has been chosen as the party’s new senior whip, and Maureen Pugh the deputy whip.

Brownlee, heading into the caucus meeting, said he was sure a new deputy would “complement Judith in other ways”.

“I’m still around, and I’m very comfortable with where we’ve got to,” he said.