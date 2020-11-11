Māori Party applies for recount in seats to highlight 'prejudice' in vote process

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi is bringing back something not seen in Parliament for one hundred and fifty years - a man's moko.

The Māori Party has applied for a recount of two Māori seats, despite having no problem with the final results.

Māori Party President Che Wilson said the party had no dispute with the final results in the two electorates of Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) and Te Tai Hauāuru (covering Tirau to Porirua), which Labour both won.

However, he said the party had issues with the way whānau were treated at polling booths and it wanted to highlight prejudice against Māori who were trying to vote.

Wilson said some Māori voters were forced to cast special votes in polling stations, and difficulties casting a vote meant some simply left before voting.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Maori Party MP Rawiri Waititi won the electorate of Waiariki.

There are seven Māori seats, with Labour winning six of them in the 2020 election.

Wilson was critical of the current rules, which only allow Māori to switch to the Māori roll every five years. He said this was discriminatory and the party would be seeking support across Parliament to change it.

He said the 5 per cent coat-tailing threshold to enter Parliament was unreachable for any indigenous party, and needed to be halved for Māori seats.

He said the recount applications were filed on Wednesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tāmaki Makaurau Labour MP Peeni Henare was appointed Defence Minister after retaining his seat.

A district court judge would oversee the process and start a recount within three days of receiving the application.

The judge will advise all affected parties when and where the recount would take place, he said.

The Māori Party candidate for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi won his seat, which covers the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato – returning the party to Parliament.

He was joined by party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer on the party list after special votes were counted and final results released.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Te Tai Hauāuru Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe who won the electorate over the Māori Party’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Former Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere unsuccessfully stood for Tāmaki Makaurau against Labour incumbent Peeni Henare. Henare won by 965 votes in the final result.

Ngarewa-Packer lost Te Tai Hauāuru to Labour incumbent Adrian Rurawhe by 1035 votes in the final count.

The 2020 election drew the highest turnout in the Māori electorates, 69.1 per cent, since 1999.

A spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission said it had been informed Māori Party candidates had filed applications with the court for recounts in the two electorates.

She said there was a legal process to go through and the commission could not comment further.

The recount would take three to five days, she said.