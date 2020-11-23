Social workers 'hated' no matter what - but Children's Commissioner says give power of Oranga Tamariki 'to Māori, for Māori'

The deputy head of Oranga Tamariki, Hoani Lambert believes the call for no children requiring being uplifted should be supported.

I te tuatahi – he mihi

He mihi tēnei ki ngā tamariki mokopuna katoa o te whenua nei – mā mātou ngā pakeke katoa, rātou, ko tēnei reanga me ngā reanga ki te heke mai, e whakaruruhau.

(An acknowledgement of all the children in our land – it is for all adults, all of us, to protect them and the generations to come.) – Joel Maxwell, Stuff.

A new Office of the Children’s Commissioner report on Oranga Tamariki calls for the state to loosen control of care for at-risk Māori children – handing over every “every aspect” of decision-making for removing children to Māori.

The report however, is light on detail on how this would work in practice. It recommends the Government start by resourcing iwi, hapū and Māori organisations to figure out how the system would work.

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft.

The report, the second from a review triggered by the 2019 attempted removal of a Māori baby from its mother in Hastings hospital, examined how to keep Māori babies with whānau (wider family).

It does not describe how Oranga Tamariki, charged with looking after New Zealand’s at-risk children, might continue with significant duties and funding given to Māori, or how the services might fold in together.

Ross Giblin Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss.

The report says the first step would be to let Māori decide for themselves how any new system might work.

In a written statement, Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft said there had been an unsuccessful history of “patching and tinkering” with the system.

“While there will be times when pēpi (babies) need to be away from their birth parents, every aspect of the decision and placement should be managed by Māori, for Māori.”

The review found no evidence that 30 years of incremental change has worked for Māori. It said racism, colonisation and disadvantage were still well entrenched.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet are being asked to loosen state control of Oranga Tamariki services to Māori.

A statistical snapshot released in January as part of the review showed that more than two-thirds, 4420, of the 6429 children in state care by mid-2019 were Māori. On average, Māori made up two-thirds of the babies, 0-3 months, taken annually by Oranga Tamariki in the past six years.

Half of the Māori women who had their baby taken this way were in state care as children themselves.

The new report recommended immediate changes that could happen while a transition to “by-Māori for Māori” services took place.

It wants Oranga Tamariki to stop taking babies from hospital maternity wards or birthing units.

It wants the Government to cap the caseload of social workers in Oranga Tamariki.

It wants without-notice removals of Māori babies stopped, and more work undertaken with mothers and whānau.

It wants independent co-ordinators of family group conferences between whānau and Oranga Tamariki.

It wants immediate changes to law deleting ‘subsequent child’ provisions (included in 2016) that require mothers, who have previously had a child removed, to prove they are capable of looking after further children. (The year after this change, the number of Māori babies taken by Oranga Tamariki spiked to a decade high before declining from 2018.)

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff MInister in charge of Oranga Tamariki, Kelvin Davis flanked by the Labour Maori ministers.

Neither Oranga Tamariki nor the Minister in charge of the agency, Kelvin Davis, are legally obliged to follow the report’s recommendations.

However, it comes with a warning from within Oranga Tamariki that the reality in communities is difficult for the public to understand.

An Oranga Tamariki social worker said most New Zealanders had no idea what those on the agency's ground floor were dealing with.

“We're not here to take children from their families, every social worker I know is trying to keep families together ... an uplift is a last resort for safety."

SUPPLIED/UNSPLASH The Office of the Children’s Commissioner says the removal of Māori babies form mothers while still in hospitals needs to stop.

The social worker, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said that while there were always ways to improve the agency's work, she wanted people to know how impossible the job can be.

"If a baby is uplifted everyone hates us, if a baby isn't uplifted and gets hurt then everyone hates us. We're criticised no matter what...and we're just trying to keep kids safe."

In a written statement, Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive Grainne Moss said there had been a 50 per cent drop in the number of Māori babies taken into care in the past two years.

“This is due to our commitment to working alongside Māori to support tamariki.”

FILE Maori Women's Welfare League president Prue Kapua says the organisation has signed an agreement with Oranga Tamariki to look at ways of expanding its services.

Moss said the recommendations would be assessed with the findings of a Waitangi Tribunal urgent inquiry, which would reconvene in Wellington this week.

“Oranga Tamariki is approaching the Waitangi Tribunal urgent Inquiry in good faith. We support the process and will continue to engage constructively with both the claimants and the Tribunal.”

She said Oranga Tamariki was committed to moving further down the path towards the report’s key recommendation of handing over power and resources, “within the limits of current law”.

“Any further changes were a decision for the Government to make, not Oranga Tamariki.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Glenis Philip-Barbara has been named as Assistant Māori Children's Commissioner.

Māori Women’s Welfare League president Prue Kapua said the organisation signed an agreement in August with Oranga Tamariki which included how it would expand its contracted services to Māori.

However, Kapua said ‘very few Māori providers” were amongst the largest contracts from Oranga Tamariki.

“It’s been an issue for a while, I know for sure that of the top 10, none of them are Māori providers.”

They were mainstream organisations with Māori staff, she said, which simply wasn’t the same.

Statistical snapshot

The Office of the Children’s Commissioner has released a raft of statistics as part of its review.

There were 6429 children in state custody by June last year. Of that number, 4420 were Māori. This was 69 per cent, however only 25 per cent of all children in New Zealand were Māori.

An annual average of 265 babies under three months were taken into custody over the past six years.

The annual average for Māori was 171 babies, which is 64 per cent, despite making up only 28 per cent of births.

A total of 82 babies taken into custody before birth in 2019 – but 74 per cent of them, 61, were Māori.