Second Maori Party-sought recount comes in with tiny gain for co-leader John Tamihere

Māori Party leader John Tamihere muses on his leaving the Labour Party, and Winston Peters being a handbrake to Māori.

The Māori Party-sought recount for Tāmaki Makaurau is complete, with co-leader John Tamihere clawing back a few votes but no change to the overall result.

This month the Māori Party sought a recount of two Māori seats, although they said they were not seeking to overturn the results.

President Che Wilson said the party was seeking to highlight prejudice against Māori voters at polling booths.

He said the party was “bombarded with complaints” about voting during the two-week advance voting period. The recount would allow the party to analyse informal votes (votes considered incorrect that don't count towards the result), he said.

The other seat where they sought a recount was Te Tai Hauāuru, running form Tirau to Porirua, where party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer eventually lost five votes in the recount.

District Court Judge Kevin Kelly said the Tāmaki Makaurau recount resulted in “minor variations” to the official results declared on November 6.

Tamihere gained 15 votes, the winner and Labour incumbent Peeni Henare lost 14, and Greens candidate Marama Davidson gained 16. Henare still wins with a 927-vote majority.

The judge said in the recount a handful of voting papers for Davidson and Tamihere, from two polling stations, were lost. Four were lost for Davidson and two for Tamihere.

He said in the case of the two polling stations the original vote was deemed correct.

The informal votes dropped by 13, with Kelly saying that the most common errors involved voters voting for more than one candidate, or for no candidates.

In the end, Henare won the seat over Tamihere by 10,256 to 9329, with informal votes dropping from 923 to 910.

The overall number of votes dropped from 25,935 to 25,928. The judge said he was satisfied the difference was the result of a minor counting error in the original vote and the missing voting papers.

The recount comes after Māori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi won his seat of Waiariki, covering the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato, and was joined by Ngarewa-Packer on the list after special votes were counted.

Now in Parliament, Waititi assumed the male co-leadership role from Tamihere.