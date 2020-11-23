'Not language we would use,' Jacinda Ardern says after China warns about 'eyes being poked and blinded'

NZ, Britain, the US, Australia and Canada have accused Beijing of trying to silence its critics in Hong Kong.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand’s relationship with China is about maintaining foreign policy independence, and being consistent and predictable.

She was quizzed about latest developments after the Five Eyes intelligence partnership – the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – said a new Chinese government resolution that led to the disqualification of four pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong appeared to be “part of a concerted campaign to silence all critical voices”.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded by saying the five countries should “face up to the reality” that the former British colony has been returned to China.

“No matter if they have five eyes or 10 eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded,” he said at a daily briefing.

Asked on Newstalk ZB on Monday about that warning, Ardern said: “It’s obviously not language we would use.”

Hong Kong was relevant to New Zealand and New Zealanders. This country did business in Hong Kong and could potentially be affected by what was happening in Hong Kong, Ardern said.

“We have a relationship where New Zealand is consistent and predictable. When we do raise these issues we do it in a manner that is respectful, but obviously China will respond as they see fit.”

Vincent Yu/AP Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers recently resigned en masse in protest of China’s handling of Hong Kong.

Speaking about the issue on Breakfast, Ardern said the relationship with China should be about maintaining foreign policy independence, and New Zealand did.

“It’s also about being consistent, and we are.” New Zealand had been consistent and predictable in its statements about Hong Kong. “It won’t be a surprise to China at all.”

“But I think it’s also about demonstrating we have a mature relationship, as well,” Ardern said.

“We do have an important trading relationship with China, but at the same time we do have to have the ability if we see issues that we perceive to directly affect New Zealand ... it’s about just making sure that we are always able to speak to those issues as well as, of course, maintain that important relationship.”