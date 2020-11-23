Jacinda Ardern and John Key weigh in on rising house prices debate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks on rising house prices and reacts to calls for the Government to intervene in the Reserve Bank's decision making.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she rejects “this idea that somehow I’m trying to bring in a capital gains tax through the back door”.

Questioned on The AM Show on Monday about rapidly rising house prices, Ardern said was concerned the heat in the housing market was making it hard for first home buyers.

And she acknowledged the requirement that the Reserve Bank take unemployment into account in its decision-making “is potentially creating or exacerbating another problem”.

Building new houses is the way to fix the problem of fast rising prices, former prime minister John Key says.

Ardern said there were a few things she would dispute in comments made by Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson to Stuff last week.

Davidson said the Labour Government had suggested the Government could expand the Bright Line Test or tax asset wealth in some other way to get around Ardern’s self-imposed moratorium on a capital gains tax.

”This idea that somehow I’m trying to bring in a capital gains tax through the back door, of course I refute,” Ardern said.

Three attempts had been made to bring in a capital gains tax “and we couldn’t get New Zealanders on board”.

The Government would continue “looking for ways to encourage and support first home buyers and try and encourage people to invest in the productive parts of the economy”, Ardern said.

New Zealand's median house price rose 20 per cent in the past year.

Former prime minister John Key, who is chairman of ANZ Bank New Zealand, said it was likely house prices would “stay quite strong”. That was due to low interest rates, unemployment that was not as bad as had been expected and migration levels, he said on The AM Show.

Supplying new housing was the way to fix the problem, Key said, pointing to the experience in Christchurch where large amounts of land were made available for house building after the earthquake.

“House prices didn’t move in Christchurch for a very long period of time,” Key said.

Houses largely didn’t sit around dormant. So if enough were built, “eventually you fix the issue, far more than anything else”.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr was facing a difficult problem. “On the one hand he wants to lower interest rates, put money into the banks, make sure that they lend because he wants the economy to be fluid, and he’s doing a good job of that,” Key said.

“But the trouble is, he’s in a world where all interest rates are low ... it’s not easy at the moment.”