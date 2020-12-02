Cheeky question time for Jacinda Ardern after youth group member asks 'is there a plan?'

The General Manager of Feed the Need is calling on the government to establish a central school food programme fund to address Child Poverty. The food in schools advocate Laurie Wharemate-Keung has been honoured with the New Zealand Order of Merit

The PM didn’t even have a chance to get out of her theatrette seat.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been quizzed over poverty in an unplanned question-time from a Porirua youth group member.

Ardern made a quiet entrance to the launch of the 2020 Child Poverty Monitor report in the Beehive Theatrette, sitting at the back, before her planned (question-free) speech to the adults, high school kids and youth group members.

Several dozen young people were there to fire questions at an onstage panel, which included Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis. But Lewis Ariu-Woolley, of youth group The Voyagers from Porirua, had other ideas.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Surprise! Porirua youth group member Lewis Ariu-Woolley shoots a cheeky question to the Prime Minister at the Beehive. In the foreground is Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft.

When it came time to ask his question to the panel, he noticed the PM was in the room and instead turned and fired a cheeky question at her.

“My name is Lewis, I’m from Porirua,” he started. “I have a two-part question ... and I’d just really like if Jacinda could get involved in this question.” No offence to the panel, he said.

The city had high numbers of young people and red-hot housing prices, he said. Moving out was near impossible for young people, causing poverty and pressure in households.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister, and Minister for Child Poverty Reduction Jacinda Ardern gets up from her seat in the Beehive Theatrette to answer an unexpected question from Lewis Ariu-Woolley.

“Is there a plan to remedy this?”

The Child Poverty Monitor report said one in five children under the age of 18 in New Zealand lived in low-income households.

It revealed that 150,000 kids experience “material hardship” in New Zealand.

It is released annually by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, philanthropic organisation the J R McKenzie Trust, and the New Zealand Child and Youth Epidemiology Service.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes it to the stage to speak to the audience.

The Prime Minister said she planned to “sneak in the back and have a little listen” to get the context of the conversation in the room. “Good on you for spotting me down the back,” she said.

Her answer touched on how income, housing supply and tailoring demand to people who want to live in homes, not speculate on them, were the solution.

Afterwards, Ariu-Woolley said he felt privileged when she agreed to answer his question. “To be honest I was real surprised.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ihaia Waenga from St Bernard's College, Lower Hutt asks a question for the panel at the launch of the Child Poverty Monitor report for 2020.

“When we were developing our questions to even come to this, we heard she was going to be here, and I was like ‘no. I’m going to write this question and I want to hear what Jacinda Ardern says’.”

Ariu-Woolley said he “was adamant I was going to hear a response”. He is of Cook Island, Tokelau and British heritage, he said.

In the new report, about 235,400 children lived in low-income households - about one in five (20.8 per cent) people aged under 18. These were households earning less than 50 per cent of median household income after housing costs.

This was up from the 2019 report, which had about 17 per cent living in this category.

Speaking to media before the launch, Ardern said the report showed pre-Covid-19 the Government was “broadly” on track and making progress on its child poverty targets.

She said in response to Covid-19 the Government had moved immediately to support people on the lowest incomes, and on jobs. “But we do need to make sure we’re protecting the vulnerable in this environment.”