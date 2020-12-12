No easy solution in housing crisis blame game

EDITORIAL: After tossing the hot potato of the housing crisis at Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr​, Finance Minister Grant Robertson​ has had it thrown straight back to him.

Like a courtship or a duel from a 19th-century novel, this exchange is being carried out by letter, which risks making an enormously important disagreement about the shape of the economy seem both petty and high-minded.

Last month, Robertson wrote to Orr, urging the Reserve Bank to think about the ways it could help achieve a “sustained moderation in house prices”. This could include asking the Reserve Bank to factor in the stability of house prices when it makes decisions on monetary policy, including decisions about interest rates.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has exchanged letters with Grant Robertson over the housing crisis.

Orr replied this week, and his letter was posted on the Reserve Bank website. It follows a short response to Robertson that the Reserve Bank summarised in a nit-picky tone that sounds almost passive-aggressive: “We noted in our response to you on 24 November that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) currently gives consideration to house prices when setting policy. We also noted that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) includes housing ‘consumption’ costs, such as rents, rates, construction costs, and housing transaction costs.”

READ MORE:

* Adrian Orr says new agency needed to fix housing crisis

* Reserve Bank tramples MPs in first major meeting since election

* Robertson and Orr may remain pals, but they are not on the same page on housing

* Evidence 'inconclusive' that lower interest rates are increasing inequality, says Adrian Orr



An accompanying graph shows that the Reserve Bank sees its monetary policy as only one of many government portfolios and sectors that influence the housing market. The other 15 sectors include local government, immigration and building and construction, and some that are less obvious. Many will dispute that the Reserve Bank’s influence is that limited.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson kicked off the exchange of letters that has now taken on a flavour of 19th-century novels.

While it is open to taking housing prices into account in its financial policy settings, the Reserve Bank is opposed to considering house prices under the monetary policy remit.

The takeaway is that the Reserve Bank is both telling the Government how to do its job, and saying that runaway house prices are not its responsibility, as in this chilly extract: “Government agencies already have a wide range of levers that could be used to address housing issues. The key challenge is to clarify the policy ‘end-goals’, and to select and co-ordinate the most effective policy levers.”

Given the complexity of the crisis, the Reserve Bank argues instead for a new agency or “clearing house” to co-ordinate the Government’s response.

But is there an appetite, in the Government and among the public, for another layer of bureaucracy?

The latest round in the Orr-Robertson exchange unfolded on the same day that new Real Estate Institute figures showed that nearly 10,000 properties were sold in November, the highest number to sell in one month since 2007.

Prices are up too. The national median house price rose by 18.5 per cent, to a new high of $749,000. That is an increase of $24,000 in just one month.

There are regional variations, led by Tasman, where prices have risen by 28 per cent, and analysts look back to the years before the Global Financial Crisis for comparable movement but are otherwise at a loss to explain the heat of the market. Nor will it end soon.

House prices are back to being the national obsession. Even the Covid-19 pandemic won’t be talked about as much at this summer’s Christmas lunches and barbecues.

But they also risk becoming this Government’s Achilles​ heel. So many other problems flow out of a housing market that expands existing inequality, including – but not limited to – intergenerational inequality, which is the predictable effect of a runaway housing market.