New High Court judges appointed for Wellington and Auckland

Wellington barrister Andru​ Isac, QC,​ has been made a High Court judge.

Attorney-General David Parker announced the appointments of Isac and Environment Court Judge Melanie Harland​, on Friday.

Isac graduated in law and drama from the University of Canterbury before working as a lawyer in Wellington.

He was a Crown prosecutor in Invercargill, studied at the Unversity of Oxford, England, and lectured at the University of Canterbury.

He became a partner at a Palmerston North law firm, Fitzherbert Rowe, in 2004, and became a partner at the Wellington firm of Gibson Sheat in 2013. He was made a Queens Counsel in 2018.

He has worked as a criminal defence lawyer in civilian and military cases.

He will be based in Wellington.

Harland graduated from the University of Auckland and worked in Auckland before moving to McCaw Lewis and where she became a partner in 1991.

She was made a District Court judge based in Hamilton in 2007. Later she was appointed to the Environment Court based in Auckland.

She will be based at the High Court in Auckland.