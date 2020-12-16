Leaked Chinese Communist Party list allegedly shows New Zealand-connected party members

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, leads other Chinese leaders attending the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee.

A leaked list of Chinese Communist Party members allegedly shows a New Zealand consulate staffer was a communist party member along with China-based employees of the ANZ Bank, which foreign affairs experts say is far from unusual.

The list of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members, obtained by an international group of lawmakers called the International Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and Australian cyber-security firm Internet 2.0, does not show there are spies actively working to serve China's interests within organisations linked to New Zealand.

But National MP Simon O’Connor, a member of IPAC, said the list showed developing co-ordination by the CCP, which New Zealand authorities should take seriously.

National MP Simon O'Connor says the list of Chinese Communist Party members shows a level of organisation that New Zealand authorities should take seriously.

“There are certainly New Zealand connections. There are a lot of names but exactly what positions they are in is not clear at this stage ... And simply being a member of the CCP does not mean that they are therefore working for them,” he said.

“I would hope that the banks, for example, would be aware of a person's membership of the party or not, in the same way here in New Zealand I would expect our authorities to be asking people and doing a bit of due diligence around their memberships, in this case of the CCP.

“Particularly for people who need security clearances, be it people working in our consular divisions or in any sensitive areas, have these people declared their membership with the CCP or not? We can't answer that but that is fundamentally important.”

Stuff has seen portions of the lists, including names possibly connected to New Zealand and the ANZ bank.

A report in The Australian said a staffer at the New Zealand consulate in Shanghai was a communist party member, hired through the state-run Shanghai Foreign Agency Service Department. The employee was one of a number of CCP members employed by Australian, British, German and other foreign missions through the agency in Shanghai, according to the list.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the Chinese Government required New Zealand to employ local staff through this service, and “there is a clear distinction” between the responsibilities of New Zealand and local staff at foreign missions.

“The ministry operates security and risk management procedures at our overseas posts based on the context of each country we operate in.

“In accordance with privacy obligations, the ministry does not comment on employment matters concerning its staff.”

An ANZ spokeswoman said the bank did not “place restrictions on people’s freedoms of association”.

“As long as employees’ behaviour is consistent with ANZ’s policies, we respect this right”.

Former trade negotiator Charles Finny, who was New Zealand’s deputy head of mission in Beijing, said foreign missions in China always had to employ local staff through a local Chinese Government agency.

“Everyone knows that a large proportion of those staff are likely to be members of the Chinese Communist Party and everyone acts accordingly.

“There are security measures in place at the embassies and consulates that ensure that matters that are classified are not discussed or the papers are not shared with those people.

“It becomes more worrying if the same model is applying offshore and if they are infiltrating offshore offices of banks, that would be a worry.”

Former trade negotiator Charles Finny.

Catherine Churchman, a Victoria University lecturer in Asian studies, said the CCP was the “main organ” of governance and control in China, and having employees that were members posed a concern.

“It is not that unusual but I still don't think it is good. The communist party is not just like another political party.

“Imagine if, for example, if there were a certain number of National Party members in a university and they have to have a National Party committee that reports upwards to the top of the party about everything that is going on in the university.”

The CCP list was collated and published by Internet 2.0, an Australian cyber-security firm which published the leaked Zhenhua Database list in September, revealing more than 730 New Zealanders caught in a data harvesting operation linked to the Chinese state.

The Zhenhua Database was reviewed by New Zealand’s Security and Intelligence Service (SIS). A spokesman on Tuesday said the SIS assessment was “consistent with our previous public comment that the information was primarily drawn from publicly accessible sources”.

The spokesman said the agency would not comment on operational matters, when asked about whether the SIS had received or sought the CCP list.

Internet 2.0 said the list was first passed between Chinese activists in private internet chat rooms in 2016 and is thought to have been taken from a local data server in China.

There are 92 million CCP members, according to the Chinese Government. On the list are 1.95 million names, 2.1 per cent of the total party cadre, from 79,000 branches of the CCP mostly based in Shanghai.

Robert Potter, co-founder of Internet 2.0, told Stuff the list showed the CCP’s global ambition, with members spread across most countries, and found in places like Melbourne and Washington DC.

“We have found this list does include people who have been involved in high-profile intelligence scandals ... There was a number of people who were identified as members of the communist party who were working in various embassies and consulates. We found that deeply concerning.

“But mostly it was just an interesting way to highlight the structure of the communist party.”

Potter said the list had been assessed as credible by intelligence officers who had seen it and journalists who had contacted some CCP members on the list. Some names on the list matched CCP members who had been ejected from Australia.