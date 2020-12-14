Oranga Tamariki immediately suspends 'reverse uplifts'

The practice of “reverse uplifts” by Oranga Tamariki has been suspended with immediate effect.

The halt came from Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis following the Newsroom documentary on the transition of four children from their permanent non-whānau caregivers to live with whānau caregivers, which it referred to as “reverse uplifts”.

The Chief Social Worker’s practice review of the safety and wellbeing of the four tamariki who were the subject of the documentary was presented to Davis on Friday.

It found the decision to approve the whānau as permanent caregivers for the children featured in the documentary was “sound”. Further details would not be released due to privacy reasons.

Oranga Tamariki Minister Tracey Martin says Māori can start to have a greater level of "hope" that her agency is changing. This despite the number of Māori children being removed from families and into state care. (First published June 2019)

READ MORE:

* Oranga Tamariki deputy head Hoani Lambert has resigned - chief executive

* More routine than exceptions: Ombudsman rules on Oranga Tamariki baby uplifts

* Christchurch Hands Off Our Tamariki protesters call for end to 'inhumane' uplifts



The pause to reverse uplifts excludes situations where there are Family Court orders or when it’s clearly not in the best interests of the child, a spokesperson for Davis said.

“The report has also raised further questions for the Minister around some system-wide processes within Oranga Tamariki and how these processes are being applied.”

Davis’ spokesperson said it was made “very clear” to Oranga Tamariki officials that the minister expects the recommendations to be actioned while processes are being reviewed.