Queen wishes Kiwis a wonderful break during chat with Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had a “really lovely” chat with the Queen.

“It was such a busy week last week that I didn’t get a chance to pass on a very special message!” Ardern posted on Instagram.

“Her Majesty the Queen was kind enough to check in to see how New Zealander have been doing as we finish off the year, and to wish everyone a wonderful break (she shared a few memories from her time here during the holiday season, it was really lovely.)”

Christmas is reportedly going to be far from usual for the Queen this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Toby Melville/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II hopes we have a wonderful break.

The royals will spend the holidays socially distanced from each other. That means no trip to Sandringham for the first time in 33 years for the Queen, who will remain at Windsor Castle for a quiet holiday season with Philip.

And it will be the first time since 1949, when Prince Charles was 13 months old and an only child, that they won't be with any of their four children on Christmas.