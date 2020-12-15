Jacinda Ardern warned child poverty will rise due to Covid-19 in Government briefing

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sits down with Stuff political editor Luke Malpass to review the year that was.

Rates of child poverty are expected to rise as the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic hits the jobs and incomes of New Zealand’s lowest-paid households, according to a Government briefing to Prime Minister and Minister for Child Poverty Reduction Jacinda Ardern.

In its “Briefing to the Incoming Minister for Child Poverty Reduction” the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet warns, as a result of Covid-19, rates of children in material hardship should be expected to rise strongly.

While the briefing says prior to Covid-19 the Government was “broadly” on track to meet its child poverty targets, the economic impact of the pandemic will now make that highly unlikely, and the brunt will fall on the most disadvantaged in society.

“Prior to the pandemic, our assessment was that progress was broadly on track to meet the three- and ten-year child poverty targets,” the briefing states.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been told to expect child poverty to worsen as a result of Covid-19.

In particular, ‘material hardship’ or ‘material derivation’ is expected to worsen. According to Stats NZ, “material deprivation refers to a person or family lacking essential consumption items because they cannot afford them.”

The advice from DPMC warns: “We expect rates on this measure of rise strongly, as material hardship is particularly sensitive to economic changes.”

On one Government measure – which defines children in poverty as living in households earning less than 50 per cent of the median household income after housing costs are deducted, when compared to 2017/18 – the prediction is equally grim.

“Child poverty rates on this measure are expected to increase, as reduced employment and earnings will negatively affect the household incomes of those at the lower end of the income distribution.”

However, the picture is more mixed on one of the Government’s other measures, which is taken before housing costs. On this measure, child poverty is counted as how many households earn less than 50 per cent of the median income at any given time. If median income falls, fewer household will fall below the line.

“Impacts on this measure are less straightforward as they depend in part on how Covid-19 affects median incomes, then this measure could show slight decline,” the briefing states.

The advice also briefs Arden on how the machinery of Government is moving to measure child poverty targets and report to Government more quickly, something the prime minister expressed frustration with during her end of year interview with Stuff.

“Its very hard for us to tell the impact we are having on the ground,” Ardern told stuff.

“I want to know if we are going into the right direction ... we don't know that yet.

“That has been one of my real frustrations, I want to resolve that this term because I don't want in the future politicians giving up on targeting child poverty, give up on targets because the lag of what they see are too long.”

The briefing states: “We have previously briefed you on the potential impacts of Covid-19 on progress towards you child poverty reduction targets.”

“We are working with other agencies to establish a more robust assessment of actual and expected impacts, as a basis for further advice to inform Budget priorities, the review of current targets and establishment [of] new targets for the next three-year period.”