Calls for 'luxury' self-isolation for rock acts as arts minister warned of 11,000 job losses

An events sector leader has called for “luxury” self-isolation for rock acts to help New Zealand's ailing live music industry as the incoming arts minister is warned major redundancies are ahead.

Incoming Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni has been warned in a ministerial briefing that the broader cultural sector could face 11,000 job losses due to Covid-19.

Events sector leaders have called for more border exemptions and an Australian travel bubble to help the struggling live music industry hit by the lack of international touring acts during the pandemic.

Vishnu R Nair/Unsplash The live music sector has been hard hit by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Sepuloni's ministerial briefing, released by the Government on Tuesday, warned that many companies and music venues were “hanging on by a thread”.

“Business for some Auckland-based production companies has decreased by 80 per cent, leading to job loss, selling of stock/equipment, and downsizing,” the briefing states.

Spark Arena co-owner Stuart Clumpas said they had made about half of their staff redundant and seen a 90 per cent drop in ticket sales due to the lack of international touring acts.

Clumpas said private event companies should be allowed to manage “luxury” facilities for international rock acts to isolate and rehearse in for two weeks before touring New Zealand.

Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom Incoming arts minister Carmel Sepuloni has been warned of major arts sector redundancies ahead.

“These acts don’t want to be in the limelight when they are off-stage. Event before Covid they would be in isolation on tour,” he said.

“We have talked to people that would come over for a tour if they could do that.”

Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand trustee and Trusts Arena chief executive Mark Gosling said everyone in the arts sector was “doing it really tough”.

The recent liquidation of roadie company KiwiKrew, which employed 25 permanent staff and often as many as 300 casual workers, was a sign of things to come. The company relied on international touring acts coming to New Zealand.

Stuff Womad NZ, a three day music, dance and arts festival, has been part of Taranaki for nearly 20 years. (Video first published December 4, 2020)

“They will not be the last of that type of business that is going to struggle or go to the wall,” he said.

“That will badly affect our capacity to support major concerts. That is not a small thing.”

He said a travel bubble deal with Australia could open up the region to major acts touring both countries.

“We would like to see a great deal of urgency over what that would mean for the events' industry.”

Promoter Robyn Alexander, of Pacific Entertainment, said the sector was “holding its breath”.

“Nothing is the same. Everyone is second guessing everything.

“We have all lost money ... It has been a tough ride.”

Latitude Creative/Supplied The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has struggled with lower ticket sales and cancelled events due to Covid-19

The Christchurch City Council's venues and events company, Vbase – which runs Horncastle Arena, the Town Hall and Hagley Oval – made 50 people, or about 60 per cent of its staff, redundant in June.

Vbase chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said there “might be pain to come” for the live events sector if nothing changed.

She called for more exemptions allowing non-citizens to come into the country for live events. British stand up comedians Russell Howard and Bill Bailey, along with rock band Crowded House, have been given exemptions to perform in New Zealand next year after going through managed isolation.

“That could breathe some international life into our industry to buy us some time before we open up fully.”

Sepuloni was told the arts had been hit much harder than other sectors by Covid-19.

Liam Gallagher performed at Auckland's Spark Arena in December 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down touring.

“In April 2020, the ministry commissioned an economic forecast of the cultural sector by Infometrics, which projected a potential loss of 16.4 per cent in sector GDP (versus 8 per cent for New Zealand as a whole) and approximately 11,000 jobs,” her briefing states.

The worst of the job losses were yet to come, it warns.

“While some activities have resumed, financial viability remains a concern for many organisations in the sector.

“The creative workforce continues to face significant job insecurity and risk.'’