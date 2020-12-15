Major redundancies in arts sector expected in coming weeks, new minister warned

Major redundancies are expected across the live music sector in the coming weeks, with the loss of potentially 11,000 jobs in the broader cultural sector, incoming arts, culture and heritage minister Carmel Sepuloni has been warned.

Sepuloni's ministerial briefing, released by the Government on Tuesday, warns that many companies and music venues are “hanging on by a thread”.

“Business for some Auckland-based production companies has decreased by 80 per cent, leading to job loss, selling of stock/equipment, and downsizing,” the briefing states.

The arts have been hit much harder than other sectors by the Covid-19 global pandemic, Sepuloni has been told.

“In April 2020, the ministry commissioned an economic forecast of the cultural sector by Infometrics which projected a potential loss of 16.4 per cent in sector GDP (versus 8 per cent for New Zealand as a whole) and approximately 11,000 jobs,'” the briefing states.

Arts leaders warned in October that $150 million in Covid-19 support funding needed to be handed out quickly or “there could be no sector left”.

Latitude Creative/Supplied The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has struggled with lower ticket sales and cancelled events due to Covid-19

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in May that the Government would set up three special funds worth $150 million to help the arts sector through the impact of Covid-19.

Entertainment Venues Association of NZ (EVANZ) trustee and Trusts Arena chief executive Mark Gosling said in October that revenue had fallen 76 per cent from March to September.

“It has been pretty horrendous,’’ he said.

“The sooner they get the money out and the sooner people start making content, the better it will be for venues.

“It will be a while before that content feeds down and becomes available to a venue and an audience.”