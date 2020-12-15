Minister advised to turn the tap off on tourism grants

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says it's time to reposition New Zealand as a premium destination without unrestricted freedom camping.

The Government should resist pressure to further prop up the struggling tourism industry but consider loans instead, new advice says.

In a briefing paper to incoming Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise (MBIE) staff say tourism will likely feel the effects of Covid-19 longer than most industries.

The paper suggests Government subsidises in the form of discounts or vouchers for transport, accommodation and attractions could encourage locals to travel, as could promoting regional events.

It suggests that February and March, typically busy times for international tourism, are expected to prove difficult for the industry.

It also reveals that a suggestion to stimulate domestic tourism by phasing school holidays was rejected by Education Minister Chris Hipkins earlier this year.

The briefing says greater use of user charges, targetted taxes and levies on visitors would help pay the costs of tourism. It notes that the past the private sector has been able to reap tourism benefits while ratepayers and taxpayers met infrastructure costs.

Government has paid out its $400 million Tourism Recovery Package, including the Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme (STAPP) and waived Department of Conservation (DOC) concession fees for using conservation land.

The industry has also benefited from the wage subsidy, which research indicates was taken up 96 per cent of tourism businesses. About 75 per cent also took the wage subsidy extension.

The paper says there is a risk that ongoing similar initiatives could lessen or distort the incentives for the sector to move into more productive and sustainable activities.

The costs would be substantial and an inefficient use of capital, it says.

“As a result, we do not recommend the ongoing application of these kinds of measures in the medium- and long-term.”

Any further direct support should be given as loans rather than grants to share the risk between the taxpayer and the businesses involved, the report says.

“We recommend that any future business support be broad-based (whereby businesses across various sectors are eligible), rather than tourism-specific.”

In the year to March 2019, domestic and international tourism directly contributed six per cent of New Zealand’s total value-added gross domestic product (GDP).

Its export value was $17.2 billion in the year to March 2019, or 20 per cent of export earnings.

The paper says tourism directly employed 230,000 people, over eight per cent of the nation’s workforce, in 2019. Another 6 per cent of the workforce was employed in industries providing goods and services to tourism businesses.

This year’s border closures reduced tourism spend by 40 per cent, and the impacts of Covid-19 were likely to last longer and be more significant than on other sectors, it says.

“The effects are particularly strongly felt in the tourism sector because tourism had experienced rapid growth up until 2019, and businesses and communities were expecting that growth to continue.”

However, growing tourist numbers previously had come at a cost to infrastructure and the environment, and Covid had created an opportunity to reset and rebuild, it says.

Ways to recoup costs in future could include charges DOC locations, commercial costs for businesses to access conservation lands, and local levies at destinations under particular pressure from visitor growth such as camping charges.

The paper says international travel visas and the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy could be used to “flatten the curve” and prevent overcrowding in peak seasons.

“This should be a last resort; pricing measures closer to the point of use will be more effective.”

