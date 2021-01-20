Jacinda Ardern answers questions about Covid-19 and quarantine in online video

The prime minister has answered some Covid-19 quarantine questions in her first video of 2021.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is back in the office and answering questions about Covid-19, vaccines and quarantine requirements.

Ardern posted her first Facebook live video of 2021, beginning by wishing everyone a happy new year and saying she was glad a lot of people got the holiday that the team of five million deserved.

The prime minister then gave an update about the Covid-19 situation overseas, including the vaccine delivery process.

As the pandemic continues, Ardern said that countries are “very sadly losing lives”. She explained that it’s only right that these countries are being prioritised and are receiving vaccines first.

“There's many, many countries who are in a very bad way who rightly need the vaccines to save lives.

“But nonetheless we are still in a very solid position for when we’ll be receiving ours.”

Mass immunisation campaigns against Covid-19 were under way in dozens of developed countries, including the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. But at this stage, New Zealanders will have to wait another few months to receive their jabs.

Countries have their own regulators, and overseas many have issued emergency vaccine approvals because of the “dire situation” they're in, she said.

In New Zealand, we're doing a “rolling process” which includes getting information from pharmaceutical companies who we’ll be buying the vaccines from, and then our own regulator will assess it alongside technical experts, she said.

Ardern said Australia and New Zealand are working closely together on the regulatory work around vaccine approval.

On Tuesday, she spoke to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the phone about the vaccine work the two countries were doing together. Ardern also posted a picture of Morrison speaking on the phone in the middle of the outback to her Instagram page.

In the video, Ardern said that once the vaccines arrive here, border workers will be prioritised and will be the first to receive vaccinations, saying they were at the greatest risk of infection.

Ardern also answered some questions from viewers, including one that asked whether the vaccines will change the quarantine process.

“In order to keep our population safe from Covid, we need either one of two things,” she replied.

“We either need to have enough of our population vaccinated that we know that if they come into contact with Covid, that they are going to be safe and not become incredibly unwell.

“Or we need to know that if people are vaccinated, that they don’t pass Covid on.”

On the second point, Ardern said there currently isn’t a lot of research available, and it was something they were looking at.

“We will keep looking at the evidence to see whether or not if you're vaccinated, whether or not that can make a difference to the rules around our border.

“But until then, the borders remain closed,” she said.