Courts made 'something of a hash' of charities definition - senior judge

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Stephen Kos, wants a new theory of what it means to be a charity. (File photo)

A top judge who says courts might have made "something of a hash" of charities status cases for about a century, will start the new year with a chance to put things right.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Stephen Kos, will sit with two other judges in one of the first cases of the year where Better Public Media Trust is fighting for charitable status.

The trust is the latest organisation to have failed to convince the Charities Registration Board that they qualify to be legally recognised as a charity.

The trust’s stated purpose was to advance public media, educate New Zealanders about public media, and promote informed debate about public media issues.

But a High Court judge said the trust’s advocacy for public media could not show a public benefit that legally amounted to a charitable purpose.

The trust’s appeal against that decision was due to be heard on February 11 in Kos’ court.

The trust is among many organisations, including environmental protection group Greenpeace and conservative family values group Family First NZ, to have gone to court in support of a claim for charitable status.

In a speech recently published online but first delivered in late 2020 to a conference of lawyers specialising in charity issues, Kos said charitable status had legal and tax benefits and could help organisations raise funds.

supplied Environmental group Greenpeace fought for more than 10 years in the courts for charitable status. (File photo)

In what he said were his personal opinions, Kos said that since a 1917 United Kingdom charities case it was “tempting (and no less accurate for that) to say that the courts have made something of a hash of things”.

The law had got into a mess looking at “charitable” organisations that had a political dimension, with the view routinely taken, until recently, that a political purpose could not be a charitable purpose, he said.

Some judges even expressed doubts organisations with the aim of international peace or nuclear disarmament might legally qualify to be charities. It came to be thought that if an organisation was advocating or promoting its cause, or wanting a law change to achieve its aims, its purpose was political.

Courts were considered unable to decide whether a political act being sought would benefit the public.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Family First NZ founder Bob McCoskrie, will defend its charitable status in the Supreme Court in 2021. (File photo)

Kos said the result had the effect of supporting organisations that wanted the status quo to continue.

He welcomed the move away from excluding political purposes as charitable.

A new definition of charity was needed based on a combination of a provable public benefit and lack of private benefit, he said.

Parliament had a role in setting the limits, although so far it had tended to sit on the sidelines. The 2005 Charities Act did not fundamentally change charitable status, which could have signalled approval, Kos said.

“Another view is that if it was proving too hard for the courts, Parliament thought better of joining the melee.”