Oranga Tamariki Minister Kelvin Davis announces new all-Māori board of advisors

Having a Māori acting as head of Oranga Tamariki is not enough to solve racism in the Ministry for Children, says Lady Tureiti Moxon.

The government has announced a board of high-profile Māori leaders to help “fix” Oranga Tamariki.

The ministerial advisory board starts its work on February 1, and comprises Dame Naida Glavish, Shannon Pakura, Sir Mark Solomon and is chaired by Matthew Tukaki.

It follows the January 22 resignation of Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss, who stepped down after four tumultuous years heading up the agency charged with caring for vulnerable children.

Moss came under fire from the wider Māori community after public controversy following the attempted removal of a baby from its mother at Hastings hospital in 2019.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister in charge of Oranga Tamariki, Kelvin Davis.

READ MORE:

* Timeline: Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss' road to resignation

* Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss steps down

* Oranga Tamariki boss Grainne Moss under fire - but for what exactly?



Sir Wira Gardiner was appointed as acting chief executive in her place.

Minister in charge of Oranga Tamariki, Kelvin Davis said the Government was committed to fixing the child care and protection system, and ensuring that Oranga Tamariki was “the organisation that people trust and go to for help”.

“Over time allegations, issues and concerns have been raised regarding Oranga Tamariki and its practice and culture; its lack of coordination with other NGOs; and its relationship with many Māori communities.”

He said the new board would look at three main areas – relationships with families and Māori, professional practice of social workers, and organisational culture.

Dame Naida Glavish has joined a new advisory board to help oversee Oranga Tamariki progress.

When Moss resigned, Davis said leading the agency was one of the toughest roles in the public service “and I respect the decision she has made and the dignified way in which she has done it”.

Last year Davis publicly refused to express confidence in Moss.

Davis said the new advisory board would provide “real time” updates on progress at the agency, outside formal reporting and data.

Last November the Office of the Children’s Commissioner released a report calling for the state to loosen control of care for at-risk Māori children – handing over every “every aspect” of decision-making for removing children to Māori.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Ngai Tahu leader, Sir Mark Solomon will be part of the new advisory board.

It recommended the Government start by resourcing iwi, hapū and Māori organisations to figure out how the system would work.

Tukaki is the New Zealand Māori Council executive director. Dame Naida has worked in the health sector and with iwi groups.

Pakura was as previously the president of the Aotearoa Association of Social Workers. Sir Mark has been a leader with South Island iwi Ngai Tahu.

The board’s first report was expected by June 30.