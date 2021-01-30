US Secretary of State's 'constructive' call with Minister Nanaia Mahuta praising Covid-19 response, strengthening friendship

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a call with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised to work closely together on the pressing issues the world is facing.

The United States is committed to working with New Zealand to fight climate change and support Pacific Island countries, a spokesperson for Blinken said.

“The ministers promised close cooperation to fight climate change, strengthen multilateral organisations, support Pacific Island countries, and promote human rights, the rule of law, and regional stability,” Blinken’s spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, speaks to media during a welcoming powhiri for APEC 2021 on December 01, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Blinken called the call “warm and constructive" on Twitter, and said he looked forward to “building on our shared values and strengthening our countries’ friendship”.

“The US-New Zealand partnership can overcome any obstacle when we work together.”

Mahuta shared an update following the call on social media.

“Great to speak with [Blinken] and discuss building on our countries’ strong and enduring friendship. Aotearoa New Zealand and the USA will work to advance a secure, prospersou, and sustainable Indo-Pacific and confront global challenges,” she tweeted with the hashtags Covid-19 and climate change.

During the call on Saturday morning (Friday US time), Blinken spoke about the “outstanding example" New Zealand has set in its successful fight against the spread of Covid-19. Price said the conversation “affirmed our close partnership.”

Blinken also pledged the US’ support for New Zealand hosting the APEC summit this year. The summit, originally planned for Auckland, moved online due to the pandemic. The year-long schedule was formally launched in Wellington in December.

“Together the United States and New Zealand will continue to tackle the greatest challenges confronting our world in order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Price said.