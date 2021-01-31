Officials explain why dying man's MIQ decision was reversed

Trevor Ponting is dying of brain cancer and trying to get home to New Zealand, but can't secure a space in managed isolation.

The Government is encouraging Kiwis needing to come home to take advantage of a review system for urgent managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spots.

This follows a U-turn on an application for an emergency MIQ spot for Japan-based Trev Ponting, 46, who has brain cancer with only months to live and wants to return home to see family.

Ponting’s application was denied on Friday, but on Saturday, in response to questions from Stuff, an MIQ spokeswoman said the application “was reviewed today and approved.”

On Sunday an MIQ spokesperson said Ponting had requested a review, which was “approved as an exceptional circumstance as it did not fit any of the standard criteria”.

Between October 30 and January 24, a total of 1642 applications for emergency allocations were made, of which 609 were approved.

The spokesperson said decisions were not easy to make, but could be reversed for reasons including new information or people's situations changing.

Availability of rooms at the time of a request is also taken into account, and the number of emergency spots is continually being reviewed.

Supplied Trev Ponting wants to return home after his medical condition worsened.

“In early December we broadened the range of circumstances we consider, and we also made around 150 rooms available per fortnight for those who need to travel urgently.”

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said reversing Ponting’s application was an operational decision.

“As a general rule, while Ministers agree the criteria, they do not get involved in individual case decisions. There is a process in place so that decisions can be reviewed and in some cases granted after a second look.

“We understand the stress and anxiety that can be created for family when a person’s application is denied, particularly where serious and life threatening illness is concerned.”

Supplied/Stuff Trev Ponting, 46, was diagnosed with brain tumours at the end of 2019 and was treated in Japan, where he lives with his wife Aiko and two children, 3-year-old Mia and 18-month old Toa. A family photo.

Hipkins said he encouraged the use of the review process in these situations.

“The MIQ system deals with several hundred emergency allocation applications every week and on the whole they do get it right.

“I’m pleased a solution was able to be found in this case.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while she was not familiar with the details of Ponting’s case, the Government has tried to create capacity for “these horrific situations”.

But she said she stands by the work of MIQ staff, who do their best to assess hundreds of emergency applications on personal grounds.

Ardern said at this stage, they are not looking at increasing the emergency MIQ capacity.

“Every person coming back is a risk to New Zealand... We need to keep it at a manageable level.”