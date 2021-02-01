Government dumps law threatening Māori wards, halts petitions

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the law on Māori wards has created insurmountable barriers for councils. (file photo)

The Government will dump council Māori ward laws that Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says created an “almost insurmountable barrier”.

The changes mean petitions to overturn Māori wards around the country won’t be worth the paper they’re signed on, as the changes kick in ahead of the 2022 council elections.

Mahuta said the Government will draft “transitional” legislation upholding council decisions to create Māori wards.

The wards can currently be overturned in public polls triggered by petitions that gather 5 per cent of council voters. Nine councils are attempting to run council wards in next year’s elections.

Josh Wharehinga/Facebook Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga takes to social media about the Hobson's Pledge pamphlets being dropped in Gisborne.

“Polls have proven to be an almost insurmountable barrier to councils trying to improve the democratic representation of Māori interests. This process is fundamentally unfair to Māori,” Mahuta said.

Last year, New Plymouth District Council voted to create a Māori ward for 2022 elections. A petition to trigger a referendum – still gathering signatures - was launched shortly after the decision.

In January, a petition in Tauranga successfully reached the required number of signatures – forcing a $220,000 referendum on a Māori ward in that city.

Ruapehu District voted last year to create a Māori ward – a decision that has also triggered a petition, which has caused a fracas over signature gathering.

Andy Jackson/Stuff New Plymouth District Council adopted a Māori ward for its next elections. (file)

The law reforms would run over the next three year – starting with immediate changes to uphold council decisions for the next election.

A second stage would set in place a permanent process for councils to follow when considering creating new wards.

The changes would encourage other councils to look at adopting the wards – pushing back the deadline for a decision to May 21 this year.

Since the current law started in 2001 only two of the 24 councils that tried to create Māori wards were successful.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says she is stoked by the changes to laws covering Māori wards.

Mahuta said increasing Māori representation was “essential to ensuring equity in representation and to provide a Māori voice in local decision-making”.

”Like in Parliamentary elections, specific Māori seats can assist with this.” The changes would bring the process for Māori wards in line with general wards.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said she was stoked the Government was getting rid of “a racist provision in our electoral laws”.

“This announcement is long overdue – successive governments have failed to act and have enabled this racist law that oppresses us as tangata whenua and our right to have say in decisions that affect us.”

Andrew McRae/RNZ President of Local Government New Zealand, Stuart Crosby.

Local Government NZ president Stuart Crosby said the existing provisions were “unfair and inconsistent” with other ward types.

”Either the poll provisions should apply to all wards or they should apply to none.”

The Government’s announcement comes as National leader Judith Collins announced the party would run candidates in Māori electorates for the first time in decades.

“We are a party for all New Zealanders. Everything we do, we do with the aim of making New Zealand a better, more prosperous country for everyone,” Collins said.

National has long had a policy of abolishing the seats altogether.

Former National leader Don Brash, who was leader from 2003 to 2006 called the seats an “anachronism” and campaigned heavily against what he saw as separatism.

Brash remains opposed to Māori wards in councils.